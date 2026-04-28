Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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The First City Was Built By A Murderer
God sentenced Cain to wander. Cain built a city. That detail explains more about the modern world than most people want to admit.
  Dead Hidden
She Made It Out Of Sodom
The most terrifying part of Sodom was not the fire.
  Dead Hidden
The Wound That Makes The World Worship
Revelation 13, Zechariah 11, and the age that has been training itself to bow at survival.
  Dead Hidden
You Were Handed To Smaller Gods
They promised liberty. They built altars everywhere.
  Dead Hidden
When God Shut the Door
The flood did not begin when the rain started.
  Dead Hidden
AI Is Not Your Confessor
The machine can listen all night. It still cannot say, Rise.
  Dead Hidden
The Pawnshop Mind
Egypt teaches a man to live by advance. God teaches him to live by daily bread.
  Dead Hidden and Biblical Man
Noah Was Not the Captain. He Was Cargo.
What you inherited is a contract. What God builds is a box. You do not get to steer either one.
  Dead Hidden
Curb Crawl
What was on the inside the whole time, and the verse Washington won't read past.
  Dead Hidden
FOUR HUNDRED YEARS WITHOUT A PROPHET
Four hundred years and nobody heard a word from heaven.
  Dead Hidden and Biblical Man
The Gaudy Cup
A Field Manual for the Men Being Handed the Wrong Book
  Dead Hidden
The Bible You're Reading Erased the Word for What's Eating Your Family
You already know the pattern.
  Dead Hidden
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