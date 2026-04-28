Dead Hidden
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The First City Was Built By A Murderer
God sentenced Cain to wander. Cain built a city. That detail explains more about the modern world than most people want to admit.
5 hrs ago
•
Dead Hidden
25
1
4
She Made It Out Of Sodom
The most terrifying part of Sodom was not the fire.
17 hrs ago
•
Dead Hidden
50
8
The Wound That Makes The World Worship
Revelation 13, Zechariah 11, and the age that has been training itself to bow at survival.
Apr 27
•
Dead Hidden
47
5
16
You Were Handed To Smaller Gods
They promised liberty. They built altars everywhere.
Apr 26
•
Dead Hidden
54
9
17
When God Shut the Door
The flood did not begin when the rain started.
Apr 25
•
Dead Hidden
67
13
25
AI Is Not Your Confessor
The machine can listen all night. It still cannot say, Rise.
Apr 25
•
Dead Hidden
34
5
9
The Pawnshop Mind
Egypt teaches a man to live by advance. God teaches him to live by daily bread.
Apr 24
•
Dead Hidden
and
Biblical Man
41
8
12
Noah Was Not the Captain. He Was Cargo.
What you inherited is a contract. What God builds is a box. You do not get to steer either one.
Apr 23
•
Dead Hidden
55
4
17
Curb Crawl
What was on the inside the whole time, and the verse Washington won't read past.
Apr 21
•
Dead Hidden
38
2
8
FOUR HUNDRED YEARS WITHOUT A PROPHET
Four hundred years and nobody heard a word from heaven.
Apr 21
•
Dead Hidden
and
Biblical Man
57
13
16
The Gaudy Cup
A Field Manual for the Men Being Handed the Wrong Book
Apr 20
•
Dead Hidden
41
8
6
The Bible You're Reading Erased the Word for What's Eating Your Family
You already know the pattern.
Apr 19
•
Dead Hidden
72
24
19
© 2026 AJ Johnson
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts