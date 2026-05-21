I wrote about Enoch yesterday.

The comments are still rolling.

Most of them say the same three things. I am going to answer all three. Chapter, verse, and date.

“Add thou not unto his words, lest he reprove thee, and thou be found a liar.” Proverbs 30:6.

Hold that verse. We are going to need it.

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LIE NUMBER ONE: “Your Bible has 73 books. The Catholics had it first.”

It does not. They did not.

The 1611 King James Bible included the Apocrypha. Open any photographic reprint. Tobit. Judith. Wisdom. Sirach. Baruch. The translators put it between Malachi and Matthew as historical reading.

Not as Scripture.

They said so in the preface. They named it. They quoted Jerome. They quoted Athanasius. They knew the difference between what the Holy Ghost preserved and what the Jews stored on the same shelf for context.

The Roman Catholic Church added the Apocrypha to her official canon at the Council of Trent. The year was 1546. Fifteen hundred years after the cross.

Read that date again.

Trent was a reaction to the Reformation. Rome dogmatized seven extra books because the Reformers were beating her with the books she already had. The Apocrypha got promoted to defend Purgatory, prayers for the dead, and salvation by works.

That is not the original Bible.

That is damage control.

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LIE NUMBER TWO: “The Ethiopians have 81 books. Theirs is older.”

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has a broader canon. It includes 1 Enoch. It includes Jubilees. It includes Meqabyan 1, 2, and 3, which are not the Maccabees in the Apocrypha.

Now answer this.

Where is the Ethiopian canon in any council, codex, or catalog of the first four centuries of the church?

It is not in Athanasius. It is not in Jerome. It is not in Augustine. It is not in the Muratorian Fragment. It is not in the Synod of Hippo. It is not in the Council of Carthage.

The Ethiopian canon was a regional tradition cut off from the rest of the church by Islamic conquest. It is not older. It is more isolated.

You do not get to skip eighteen hundred years of public church history because a monastery on a cliff had the secret.

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LIE NUMBER THREE: “Men chose your Bible. Constantine voted on it.”

Constantine did not vote on a single book of your Bible.

The Council of Nicaea, 325 AD, dealt with the deity of Christ. Read the proceedings. There is no canon discussion on the agenda.

Athanasius wrote his Festal Letter in 367 AD. He listed twenty-seven New Testament books. The same twenty-seven you have. He did not invent them. He did not put them to a vote. He recognized what the church had already been reading, copying, and dying for.

The Synod of Hippo, 393 AD, and the Council of Carthage, 397 AD, affirmed what was already in use. They did not select. They confirmed.

Recognition is not selection.

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God.” 2 Timothy 3:16. Inspired before any council met. Inspired before any vote was taken. Inspired before any printing press existed.

Tyndale did not burn because a council picked his books. Tyndale burned because the books were already God’s, and Rome wanted to control who could read them. The fire was about access. Not about canon.

When you say “men chose your Bible,” you are quoting Rome without knowing it.

The Roman Catholic Church did not give you your Bible.

Your Bible survived the Roman Catholic Church.

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WHERE THIS LEAVES ENOCH

The early church knew about the Book of Enoch. The early church examined it. The early church said no.

Not because it was dangerous.

Because it was not from Enoch.

Pseudepigrapha. Falsely attributed. Written centuries after the prophet was gone. The Enoch who walked with God and was not, because God took him, did not author a 364-day solar calendar that contradicts every feast God gave Moses in Leviticus 23.

A pseudonym is not a prophet.

A citation is not a canonization.

A monastery is not the whole church.

A TikTok video is not the Holy Ghost.

“The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.” Psalm 12:6 and 7.

Preserved. Not voted on. Preserved.

Sixty-six books. The number is not negotiable. The history is not hidden. The receipts are public.

Read them.

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P.S. I am writing the booklet now. Not Enoch. Seven Bible proofs the Book of Enoch is not Scripture. Bro. Randy Keener of watchmanswarning.com is writing the preface. Pre-order is $14 today. It goes to $27 the day it ships. You save thirteen dollars, and you help me finish writing it.

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