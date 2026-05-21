Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Eliza Parker's avatar
Eliza Parker
5h

Thank you!

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Don Dyer's avatar
Don Dyer
4h

The Bible was written by over forty people from all walks of life over a 1,500 year span of time. Yet, there is just one author which is God. That is why there is no contradiction, no differences in doctrine. Each book presents a different aspect with a unique style of writing that reveals God’s truth. Every book has the imprint of God on it which no other book possesses that has been published.

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