There are places in your Bible you have probably never been taken.

Not because you are lazy. Not because you are not a believer. Because almost nobody teaches them. The geography of the afterlife — mapped from the text. What existed before Genesis 1:2, and why it matters for everything that follows. Where demons actually come from. Biblical prophecy applied to technology that did not exist fifty years ago. The seven dispensations and why rightly dividing the word of truth unlocks passages that otherwise seem to contradict each other.

Dead Hidden is where those studies live.

Every post is built verse by verse. Some of the deeper series take weeks to finish. If you have ever had a question about Scripture that no one around you seemed willing to explore, you are probably in the right place.

My name is Adam Johnson. Father of five. I drove garbage trucks and conducted trains before this became my full-time work. I have taught Sunday School for seventeen years straight. I did not come from a seminary classroom. I came from a shift, a kitchen table, and a Bible I refused to put down.

Free subscribers get the public teachings — verse-level breakdowns, dispensational foundations, and the posts that start conversations nobody else is starting.

Paid subscribers get the long-form studies. The multi-part series on the Antichrist, the origin of demons, the map of the dead, and verse-by-verse breakdowns that take weeks to build. The work that goes deeper than anything I publish for free — because it costs more to make.

If you have been reading your Bible and sensing there is more in it than what you have been shown, there is. Pull up a chair.