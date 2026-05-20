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Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
3h

I read it 14 years ago. It’s not that big of a deal as people try to make it and a big amen to this blog!

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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
4hEdited

Thanks, Adam. We needed this article for JUST such a time as this. So many of my seeker-friendly friends who always want to have the inside skinny on that little bit of extra wisdom – not for their own personal growth, but just so they can sound a little smarter than everybody else – want something extrabiblical– either so they can have something more than what all of us “limited-to-the-Bible“ scholars have, or perhaps (as I know is actually true for some of my brethren who are younger in the Lord) just want some form of easy “Cliff Notes” to catch up quickly to where the rest of us are. You said everything of which I have been trying to convince them – just more thoroughly and eloquently.

Here’s how I put it: there is nothing wrong with seeking knowledge or information, but if you are going to invest serious time in doing so, that time is better spent poring over reliable sources of absolute truth. We only *have* so much time, after all, to acquire wisdom and to win souls. Why just wallow in every random swamp of nonsense and deception – sowing our minds with fluff, at best, or the deception of the enemy, at worst?

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