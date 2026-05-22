Tell me the last time you stopped and asked the question.

What is real?

Not what do I believe.

Not what does my church teach.

Not what does my favorite podcast guy say.

What is real?

That is the oldest question in the world. It is also the question every demonic operation has been trying to blur since Eden.

I have been ripping through sermon transcripts, old sources, Bible history, Enoch arguments, textual criticism, and Sunday School lessons from a pastor friend in Montana.

Every road keeps ending in the same place.

You are not the first generation to be lied to about your Bible.

You are just the latest.

If that sentence hits something in you, stay with me.

Because this is what Dead Hidden was built to do.

Not entertain curiosity.

Recover the file.

The Bible is not a religious decoration.

It is a reality file.

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Genesis 1:1

Then verse 3 tells you how creation begins to move.

“And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.”

Genesis 1:3

God spoke.

Reality obeyed.

The cosmos came out of His mouth.

That means the war has never been merely about religion. It has always been over the sentence.

Who gets to define reality?

God, or the thing that questions what God said.

Genesis 3 shows the first attack.

“Yea, hath God said...”

Genesis 3:1

That was the first reality hack.

The serpent did not need a sword.

He did not need an army.

He took the spoken Word of God and put a question mark behind it.

That question mark worked.

The woman ate.

The man fell.

The ground was cursed.

The world has been bleeding ever since.

Now read the footnotes in modern Bibles.

Read the comments under a clip about the King James Bible.

Read the smug little sentence that says, “the earliest manuscripts do not include.”

Same question mark.

Different suit.

Same hiss.

Then Genesis 6 opens another door.

The sons of God come down.

The daughters of men are taken.

Giants appear in the earth.

The world does not merely become immoral. It becomes corrupted.

The Book of Enoch has fascinated people for a reason. It is an old document. It preserves a strange tradition people have argued over for centuries. Jude names Enoch. Jude quotes a prophecy from Enoch.

But Enoch is not Scripture.

That is where the fringe loses the thread.

A thing can be old and still not be Bible.

A thing can be quoted and still not be canon.

Paul quoted pagan poets. That did not put Aratus in your New Testament.

Jude quoted Enoch. That did not put the Book of Enoch beside Romans.

Christ named the shape of the Old Testament in Luke 24.

“These are the words which I spake unto you... that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.”

Luke 24:44

Law.

Prophets.

Psalms.

Enoch is not there.

That matters because the same generation that is bored with the Bible God preserved is suddenly fascinated with a book God did not place in the canon.

Every UFO dump sends Christians hunting for a missing book instead of opening the one on their nightstand.

That is not hunger.

That is misdirection.

I am putting out a short booklet on this.

Not Enoch: Seven Bible Proofs the Book Is Not Scripture.

Pay what you want. Fourteen-dollar floor.

If Enoch has been handed to you like it belongs beside Romans, this is the clean answer.

Not opinion.

Bible.

[Pre-order Not Enoch here]

But Enoch is only one door.

The deeper question is this:

Where did your Bible come from?

Because once the serpent gets you asking, “Yea, hath God said,” the next move is simple.

Make you unsure where God said it.

Make you unsure who preserved it.

Make you unsure whether the verse in front of you belongs there.

Make you think the Book is a broken artifact that scholars have to keep repairing for you.

That is the modern Bible industry.

Not every person inside it is wicked.

Not every reader carrying a modern translation hates God.

But the machinery has trained Christians to distrust the page.

Brackets.

Footnotes.

Missing verses.

Alternate readings.

Committee language.

“Some manuscripts.”

“Earliest manuscripts.”

“Most reliable manuscripts.”

The effect is always the same.

You sit down to read your Bible, and somebody else is already sitting between you and the words.

That is why I made The Plain Bible Manual.

It is not a seminary flex.

It is a handrail.

A plain guide for people who want to open the Bible and actually understand what they are reading without ten middlemen telling them they are not qualified.

[Get The Plain Bible Manual here]

And now I am building the next piece.

Where the Bible Came From.

That guide is for the Christian who wants the whole line in one place.

How God gave the words.

How He preserved them.

How the Bible moved through history.

Why 1611 matters.

Why 1881 matters.

Why Westcott and Hort matter.

Why the critical text matters.

Why the footnotes matter.

Why the Bible in your lap is not an accident.

Pre-order is open now. Pay what you want. Five-dollar floor.

[Pre-order Where the Bible Came From here]

Here is the simple version.

If God promised to preserve His words, then His words were preserved.

“The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.”

Psalm 12:6-7

Preserve.

Not lose.

Not hide in a monastery trash can for fifteen hundred years.

Not recover through unbelieving editors.

Not rebuild through committees.

Preserve.

If God said He would preserve His words, then somewhere on earth there is a Book you can trust.

Not mostly trust.

Not trust after a scholar fixes it.

Trust.

That is the fight.

And that is why this fundraiser matters.

I am building the shelf.

Not content.

Not posts.

Not noise.

A shelf.

Plain Bible helps.

Bible history.

Hard verses.

Spiritual warfare.

Marriage.

Household order.

The strange things Scripture preserved.

The things churches skipped because they were too hard, too weird, or too expensive to say out loud.

The Vault is the whole shelf in one place.

Through May 31, it is $285 instead of $365.

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free during the fundraiser.

His side of the shelf.

Her side of the shelf.

One household package.

[Get The Vault here]

One more line before I let you go.

The serpent’s first sentence was not, “God is not real.”

It was, “Hath God said?”

That is still the war.

The white rabbit is in your lap.

Open it.

Let us walk.

Adam

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P.S. If you are not ready for the whole shelf, start with the doorway that fits the question in front of you.

Plain Bible Manual if you need to learn how to read the Book.

Not Enoch, if the fringe has been pulling you toward a book God did not canonize.

Where the Bible Came From, if you need to know why the Bible in your lap can be trusted.

The Vault, if you want the whole shelf before the fundraiser ends on May 31.