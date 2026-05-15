She was not wrong about the point.

She was right about the picture.

I led with an image that let half the readers run the wrong tape.

Adam wants Islam. Adam wants Sharia. Adam wants the Christian wife disappeared under black cloth.

No.

I do not want a hijab on your wife.

I do not want a foreign religious system dragged into the Christian home and stamped biblical.

I do not want a woman silenced under cloth, so her husband can feel less responsible for guarding her.

Islam is not the answer to what the West did to women.

Neither is therapy.

Neither is influencer feminism.

Neither is whatever soft little doctrine your favorite Christian podcaster cooked up between brand deals.

Hear me again.

The modern world did not free women.

It put a camera in her purse and called it liberation.

Then ranked her by how much of her body kept the lights on.

The ones who covered up got punished for it.

The ones who undressed got told it was their idea.

Then the same machine looked the exposed woman in the eye and told her Christianity was the problem.

When I said covered, I did not mean cloth.

I meant a household.

A father who does not hand his daughter to the algorithm.

A husband whose backbone does not embarrass in front of strangers.

A church that can read Titus 2 without apologizing.

A home that does not treat her body, her womb, her time, or her mind like inventory the market gets to bid on.

That is the thing the market is angry it cannot buy.

Christie wrote the woman’s side of this. Plainer than I can. No revenge tone. Scripture and a kitchen table.

[Feminine Needs, Wants, & Flaws]

And friends. If you cannot read your Bible plainly, you will keep borrowing household doctrine from whichever stranger sounded most confident this week.

That ends with one tool.

[The Plain Bible Manual]

The longer correction is going up on Biblical Man today.

Like it. Restack it. Comment one word.

household.

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P.S. If you walked away thinking I am pro hijab, pro sharia, or pro any imported religious cage on Christian women, you read the wrong fight. I am not. The Christian home has its own covering, and it has nothing to do with Mecca.

P.P.S. Ask yourself why the word “protected” sounds more dangerous to modern ears than “for sale.”

P.P.P.S. Print Christie’s book. Hand it to one woman who needs it before the algorithm gets to her.