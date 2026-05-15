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John Hessler's avatar
John Hessler
2h

Oh brother!

As a pastor, I understand how easy it is to be misunderstood. But seriously! I kinda thought the picture and title combo were very clever. Of course, I also assumed (as you must have) that people would actually READ the article. Silly me. Keep on keeping on, my friend. I'm praying for your patience, cuz I know mine would be a bit strung out by now.

John

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Adrian Bagayas's avatar
Adrian Bagayas
44m

If people actually read what was written you would not have had to post this explanation. Too many read a headline, look at a picture and decide what the entire article is about in 15 seconds. Unfortunately that same thought process is being applied to reading the Bible nowadays, skim through, pick out a few sentences and call it enlightenment. Keep on moving forward, your writing was as clear as day.

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