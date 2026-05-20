I am writing a booklet.

Not Enoch. Seven Bible proofs the Book of Enoch is not Scripture.

Your teenager sees it on TikTok. Your husband hears it on YouTube. The mother looking for answers buys it on Amazon because the cover looks holy.

Five archangels nobody can name in their Bible. Watchers. Nephilim teachings. A 364-day calendar that throws out every feast God appointed.

Pastors are silent.

This booklet is not.

Bro. Randy Keener of watchmanswarning.com is writing the preface. I am writing the seven proofs. Every proof anchored in your Bible. Not academic games. Just the text.

$27 when it ships.

Pre-order today for $14. You save $13. You get the booklet the day it goes live. You help me finish writing it.

Pre-Order Not Enoch — $14

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P.S. Not Enoch is one booklet. The Vault is the whole shelf.

The Vault is a digital library of guides under Dead Hidden. Bible study, marriage, parenting, spiritual warfare, biblical manhood, biblical womanhood. Everything I write that does not go on Substack lands here. It is digital. Instant download to your phone, tablet, or computer the moment you buy. Nothing ships. No subscription. One payment. Lifetime access including every future guide we add. Not Enoch will be added the day it ships, free for every Vault owner.

Christie's Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free through May 31. She wrote it for the woman who wants to be the Lois her family line never had. The Vault is open at the May Wedding Special right now, $285 instead of $365, in honor of Olivia's wedding. Back to $365 on June 1.

Open The Vault — $285 through May 31