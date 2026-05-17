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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
3h

men who have male "wives."

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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
3h

we are the most to be pitied. a generation, a species that seeks and honors extinction over bearing fruit.

i have met women who "tie their tubes" as a form of birth control. who have replaced husband with "partner."

men who have male "wives."

can we all agree that God detests all of these abominations?

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