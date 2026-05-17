This one has been living in my head like a scream.

A week. Maybe longer.

I tried to walk it off. Tried to write something easier. Tried to let it pass.

It would not pass.

I was not going to send this. We are still in the middle of the Plain Bible Manual fundraiser. Some of you gave. Some of you bought. My wife and I see every name. We are grateful in a way I cannot put on a screen.

I did not want to crowd your inbox.

But I sat with several dear brothers. Men who know me. Men who have watched my house from up close, not from a comment section. I told them what was in my head. They all told me the same thing.

Write it.

So I am writing it.

Hear me before I start.

This is not a grievance post.

This is about what is happening to the soul of the modern American believer.

There is a soul in our churches that cannot bear fruit.

At first, you pity it.

Then you realize pity is not enough.

Because it is not merely empty.

It has become hostile to conception.

It has built antibodies against hope. It attacks seed. It rejects mercy like a foreign body. It treats repentance as contamination. It sees a person beginning to live again and calls it disease. It sees a woman bearing fruit and demands a paternity test.

This is not the barren womb of a weeping woman.

That is grief. That is Hannah at Shiloh, accused of being drunk by a priest who could not tell the difference between anguish and sin. That is Sarah laughing in a tent because the promise was older than her body. That is Rachel saying give me children, or else I die. That is Elizabeth, well stricken in years, until a baby leaped in her womb at the sound of grace.

The Bible is full of empty wombs God answered.

I am not preaching against those souls.

I am preaching about a different kind of barrenness.

A barrenness that became a worldview.

ONE. THE BARREN SOUL.

There is a Christian who cannot bring forth.

Not because of singleness. Not because of age. Not because of circumstance.

Because of soil.

Christ said it plain.

“I am the vine, ye are the branches: he that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.” — John 15:5

We were taught to abide.

We were sold something else.

OWN your life. Build your brand. Be your own boss. Bet on yourself. Hustle harder. Optimize your morning. Manifest your outcome.

Brother. Sister.

None of that is in the vine.

A branch does not own. A branch abides. A branch is fed sap it did not grow. A branch bears fruit it did not invent. A branch that thinks it is a root will die holding the part of itself it loved most.

We are not the church of the 1950s. We are not the church of the Great Awakening. We are not the church of the American Revolution.

We are the church after the sexual revolution. After third-wave feminism. After the death of objective truth. After the rise of the personal brand.

We were discipled by entrepreneurs.

Christ discipled by a vine.

So now we have Christians who can build a podcast and not a marriage. Christians who can build a Substack and not a son. Christians who can build an audience and not a fruit. Single men with no spiritual children. Single women with no spiritual daughters. Married couples whose only legacy is a logo.

Singleness in this country is at an all-time high. Not because the Lord stopped giving. Because we stopped abiding. You cannot bear what you refuse to be joined to.

And the soul, after years of being told it is its own root, begins to suspect what it is.

Barren.

That is the moment.

Right there.

That is the fork in the road of an entire generation of believers.

Some grieve it.

Some, like Hannah, weep at the altar until God Himself opens the womb. Some, like the spiritual mothers and fathers in every healthy church, adopt sons and daughters by the Spirit and raise them in the Lord. Some begin abiding for the first time, and the sap finds them, and the fruit comes late, but it comes.

And some do not grieve.

Some look at the empty branch in their hand, look up at the fruitful branches around them, and decide that the problem is not them.

The problem is the orchard.

That is where the second soul begins.

That is where a man stops looking like a vinedresser and starts looking like an inspector.

That is where a woman stops praying, like Hannah, and starts watching, like Michal, at the window, despising David in her heart for dancing before the Lord.

That is the door into the dark night, the wounded, the bitter, and the soul that ends up hating the pregnant.

But that is the next section.

— Adam

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P.S. The Plain Bible Manual is the field guide I wish someone had handed me when I first opened a Bible and felt stupid. 135 pages. Pay what you want, $10 floor.

https://buy.stripe.com/aFaeVeco4dbe6WacZFc3m0d

Here is the story of why I wrote the Plain Bible Manual, and why a fundraiser is paying for it instead of a paywall.