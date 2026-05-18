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Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
6h

This is good. We have to be in the Word to know good from evil, light from darkness, truth from the false. We have to renew our minds if we are thinking the same old way and walking in the flesh then our spirit is not reaping the benefits of the Word. It is alive!!

I wanted to restack but there was no button for likes or to restack.

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Kelly l's avatar
Kelly l
7h

Yyeeaasss. My church family and ours sits for hours every Sunday in the church office conversing comparing debating and general raucousness all things Biblically deep....that includes the seemingly macbre and how it relates to the entirety of the world (and unfortunately the church) today. Its a blast!! And keeps us as the sons of Issachar. Watching, waiting, and looking up as our redemption draws nigh.

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