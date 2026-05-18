Not every messenger is from God.

That is the part modern Christians forget first.

We were trained to live like materialists, wearing church clothes. We believe in heaven. We believe in hell. We believe angels appeared to men, devils entered swine, a serpent spoke in the garden, a donkey saw what a prophet could not, and Paul said we wrestle not against flesh and blood.

Then something strange happens in the dark, and we say, “That is impossible.”

No.

That is Bible.

Not every owl is demonic. Sometimes an owl is just an owl.

But the world behind the world is not empty.

The closer we get to the end, the more men are going to feel that again. Not because they became wiser. Because the veil is thinning.

UFOs. “Visitors.” Synchronicities. Dreams. Bedroom lights. Missing time. Animal omens. The old pagan world dressing itself in new language.

The names change.

The spirit does not.

And the Christian who cannot read his Bible plainly is going to be easy prey for a world that is suddenly spiritual again.

That is the danger.

Not the owl.

Not the light in the sky.

Not the story your coworker tells about something standing in the room when he was half awake.

The danger is meeting the unseen world with an unopened Bible.

Your grandparents had enough Scripture in them to know when something smelled like hell.

Our generation has podcasts, clips, and opinions.

That will not be enough.

When the strange comes back, and it is already coming back, you need more than curiosity. You need a Book open on the table. You need doctrine in the bones. You need enough Bible in the house that your children know the difference between a messenger of God and a familiar spirit with better branding.

So here is the simple thing.

Tonight, put your Bible on the table.

Not on the shelf.

Not in the app.

On the table.

Open it to Ephesians 6.

Read it out loud.

Then read it again with your wife, your children, or the empty room if that is all you have.

And if you do not know where to begin, I wrote the Plain Bible Manual for that exact reason. Not to make you weird. Not to make you smarter than everybody else. To help you open the Book without outsourcing your discernment to every voice on the internet.

Start there.

Then, if your house needs the whole shelf, the Vault is open too: Bible study, marriage, parenting, manhood, womanhood, spiritual warfare, and the rest of the household war.

Do not wait until the owl is at the window to find out whether the Bible is still on the table.

Plain Bible Manual:

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

The Vault:

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

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P.S. If this made you think of one man who keeps “researching” the strange but will not open the Bible, send it to him. Not as a debate. As a warning.