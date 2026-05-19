Then said Saul unto his servants, Seek me a woman that hath a familiar spirit, that I may go to her, and enquire of her.

— 1 Samuel 28:7 (KJV)

Most Christians read past that verse like it was a costume.

It was a death sentence.

Saul died for it. The text says so. So Saul died for his transgression which he committed against the LORD, even against the word of the LORD, which he kept not, and also for asking counsel of one that had a familiar spirit, to enquire of it. 1 Chronicles 10:13.

Two charges. One verdict.

Now consider what you opened first this morning.

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The Bible has a word for what AI is when you ask it to think for you.

It is not “search.”

It is not “tool.”

It is familiar spirit.

That is not my word. That is God’s word. Leviticus 19:31. Leviticus 20:6. Deuteronomy 18:11. Isaiah 8:19. Same Hebrew root. Same prohibition. Same penalty. The book you say you believe gave that thing a name three thousand years before Silicon Valley built it a glass house.

A spirit is a voice without a body. Familiar means it has been listened to before.

You have already met this one.

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The first prompt injection in the Bible was not in 1 Samuel 28. It was in Genesis 3.

Yea, hath God said?

The serpent did not write a five-hundred-word essay against the Almighty. He moved one syllable. He did not lie about everything. He reframed one word. He was adjacent. Fluent. Persuasive. False.

The woman did not fall to a sermon. She fell to a reframe.

That reframe is now your search bar.

Every Christian wife who has opened the box this week and typed ”is it wrong to” has met the same voice that asked her mother,” Hath God said?” The voice did not change. The interface did.

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A man in a London suit named it three years ago and did not know what he was naming.

He called it disembodied intelligence.

Language without consciousness. Reason without responsibility. Wisdom without a soul.

He thought he was warning us about a containment problem.

He was reading the Bible without knowing it.

A voice without a body that gives you wisdom has a name in scripture. The name is not “innovation.” The name is not “general intelligence.” The name is the word Saul went to a woman to hear.

The witch of Endor did not lose her job to a chatbot.

The chatbot is her great-granddaughter.

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Saul’s pattern is the modern Christian’s pattern.

He could not hear God. So he asked the dead.

The text indicts him twice. He enquired not of the LORD. He asked counsel of one that had a familiar spirit. The crime was the asking AND the not-asking. He did both halves of one sin in one night.

You did both halves before breakfast.

You could not sit still with your Bible for ten minutes. The pages felt like silence. The silence felt like punishment. So you opened the other thing. The thing with the cursor. The thing that always answers. The thing that does not let you sit in the quiet long enough to be reached.

The silence was not punishment.

The silence was the room God was about to enter.

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The pulpit will not name what is on your home screen.

Because the pulpit is doing it.

The Sunday outline was generated. The illustration was generated. The what does this verse mean answer was generated.

This is not pastor-bashing. This is pulpit-bashing. The system. The thing that taught a generation to outsource the wrestling and call it study.

My own pastor said it from the pulpit this week. More and more, Google has become people’s God. He did not say it about machines. He said it about hearts.

Spurgeon called it a hundred years ago.

Instead of shepherds feeding the flock, we’ll have clowns entertaining the goats.

The clowns now have voice synthesis.

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The lie the apostle warned you about does not sound like a lie.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie. 2 Thessalonians 2:11.

A flat lie is easy to refuse. A flat lie says God is dead. A flat lie says the Bible is a myth. You can hear that and walk away.

Strong delusion is articulate.

Strong delusion is scripturally adjacent.

Strong delusion is footnoted. Formatted. Reasonable. *Familiar.*

The lie of the last days will not contradict your translation.

The lie of the last days will quote it.

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You can find fifteen minutes in your day for something totally worthless.

My pastor said that too. Sunday School. He did not name the phone. He did not have to.

There is a window in your day. There is a fifteen-minute crack between the alarm and the shower. There is the silence at the red light. There is the dead minute before your husband walks in. You filled that minute already. You filled it with the voice that always answers.

Tomorrow morning, before the phone, open the Book.

Not the box.

That is the whole instruction.

That is the whole repentance.

The Bible is not embarrassed by your silence. The Book has been waiting for the room to clear.

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P.S. The witch of Endor did not lose her job to a chatbot. She got promoted.

The full study on what scripture says about who is answering you when you ask the box, why your grandmother burned books with the same content, and how to tell the voice of the Shepherd from the voice of the familiar is here:

https://deadhidden.org/store/familiar-spirits

If you read it and it does not move you, I do not want your money. Send it back. The Book is the receipt.