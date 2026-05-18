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Don Dyer's avatar
Don Dyer
3h

The Bible says that obedience is better than sacrifice. Cain was not willing to obey God. That’s why he got angry and killed his brother. When God asked him about it, he said, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” This showed his lack of responsibility for what he did.

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Shalom Effik's avatar
Shalom Effik
2h

It's wild how providential this is. I still can't believe that I was just mulling over Genesis 4:7 in my mind some days ago and here it is again! 🔥

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