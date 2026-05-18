The first murder in the Bible did not start in the field.

It started at the altar.

Two brothers came near. Both brought something. Both stood before God with their hands full. One was received. One was not.

And the one who was not received did not ask why.

The text gives you the order because God wants you to see it.

“And the LORD had respect unto Abel and to his offering: But unto Cain and to his offering he had not respect.”

— Genesis 4:4–5 (KJV)

God respected Abel and his offering. Cain and his offering. The man arrived with the gift. They were not separate. The offering did not walk in alone and present itself. A soul carried it. And the soul was weighed with the grain.

Cain’s face preached before his mouth did. His countenance fell. His face told the truth his offering tried to hide.

Then something happened that should terrify every man who has ever stood in a church building angry.

God warned him. Before the blood. Before the field. Before the body. God spoke to the exposed man directly:

“If thou doest well, shalt thou not be accepted? and if thou doest not well, sin lieth at the door. And unto thee shall be his desire, and thou shouldest rule over him.”

— Genesis 4:7 (KJV)

There is a door in this verse. And there is a thing at it.

The first thing God named after the fall was not murder. It was the thing waiting at the door. Crouching. Desiring. Wanting dominion over the man who would not govern himself.

God did not say bring a better gift. He said there is something alive at your threshold, and you still have authority to keep it shut.

Cain did not keep it shut.

He moved from the altar to the field.

“And Cain talked with Abel his brother: and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother, and slew him.”

— Genesis 4:8 (KJV)

Altar. Warning. Field. Blood.

That is the order. It has always been the order.

The altar did not restrain him. The voice of God at his ear did not restrain him. Because Cain had already decided what he would do with correction. He would drag it into the field and bury it under his brother.

Abel was not Cain’s problem. Abel was Cain’s exposure.

Abel’s acceptance made Cain’s rejection visible. And Cain did not repent. He removed the mirror.

“By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.”

— Hebrews 11:4 (KJV)

By faith. That is what separated the two offerings. Abel came by faith. Cain came by something else — something close enough to look like worship from the outside but hollow enough for God to pass over.

And the dead man still speaks. The man in the field with no grave marker and no descendants still testifies. His blood cried from the ground then. His faith cries from the page now.

Religious men still come to the altar carrying something other than faith. They still meet correction and call it rejection. They still look sideways at the brother God received and feel the thing rise in them. They still hear the warning and walk toward the field anyway.

The thing at the door still crouches. Still desires. Still waits for the man who refuses to rule over it.

The blood always comes after the door opens.

Do not wait until the field is red to ask what was crouching at your threshold.

God saw the man and the offering together. He always has. He is not confused by your hands being full.

Open the Book before the door opens.

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If you have never learned to read your Bible without someone else’s voice between you and the text, the Plain Bible Manual was built for that. It will not make the text comfortable. It will make you able to hear what God said to Cain before the field.