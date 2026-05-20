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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
4h

The entire lyrics express Tom knew what was going on. Personally, and unfortunately i never appreciated the words as a clueless, brainwashed teenager. It was always the guitar riffs. Thx for sharing. Here’s the lyrics;

Lunatic fringe

I know you're out there

You're in hiding

And you hold your meetings

I can hear you coming

I know what you're after

We're wise to you this time (wise to you this time)

We won't let you kill the laughter

Lunatic fringe

In the twilight's last gleaming

But this is open season

But you won't get too far

'Cause you've got to blame someone

For your own confusion

We're on guard this time (on guard this time)

Against your final solution

We can hear you coming (we can hear you coming)

No, you're not going to win this time (not gonna win)

We can hear the footsteps (we can hear the footsteps)

Hey, out along the walkway (out along the walkway)

Lunatic fringe

We all know you're out there

Can you feel the resistance

Can you feel the thunder

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Kelly l's avatar
Kelly l
3h

The moment the Lord called me to Him, He brought me to Genesis. I was a new believer riding high on those first elated feelings of weightlessness. Every. Word. In. Genesis. Those words were weighted with Truth, rich in meaning, prophetic in scope, foundational to the, wwwaallll shall I use the word....fantastical! I never thought, i never knew to NOT believe them. This is GOD for goodness sake. From the beginning I was hooked on giants, our fathers in the faith, angels, Melchizadek (sp), all of it! Because i knew no controversies over God's Word, the Lord let me get entrenched in those wonderous fantastical words. I think I was "fringe" from the get go of salvation. 30 years later?!?! I still LOVE researching all these fantastical things. Praise God!!!

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