In 1981, a Canadian rock band called Red Rider released a song called "Lunatic Fringe." Tom Cochrane wrote it about extremism, about the people society shoves to the margins and mocks. The chorus is a warning: "Lunatic fringe, I know you're out there."

Forty five years later, that phrase still gets thrown around. And if you study the parts of Scripture that most churches skip, you have heard it aimed at you.

You mention the Nephilim and people look at you like you started speaking in tongues at a dinner party. You bring up Genesis 6:4 and someone changes the subject. You ask why Moses bothered recording that the sons of God took the daughters of men as wives and suddenly you are the weird one.

Lunatic fringe.

But here is the thing they never address. You did not make this up. You did not pull it from some dusty scroll your pastor never heard of. You pulled it from Genesis. The first book. The foundation of everything.

"There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown." Genesis 6:4, KJV.

That verse is not hiding. It is sitting right there between the genealogy of Noah and the flood that wiped the earth clean. God preserved it. The men who copied Scripture by hand for centuries preserved it. The translators who bled for the English Bible preserved it.

They preserved it because it mattered.

The mainstream church does not skip Genesis 6 because it is irrelevant. They skip it because it is uncomfortable. It raises questions they would rather not answer. It points to a world that existed before the flood that does not fit neatly into a Sunday morning sermon.

So they call you fringe.

But Dead Hidden exists for exactly this reason. We do not chase after every apocryphal text that trends on social media. We are not here to put the Book of Enoch on the same shelf as Romans. We hold the line at Scripture.

And Scripture already told you the world was not empty.

The giants were real. The text says so. The sons of God were real. The text says so. The world before the flood was so corrupt that God grieved He had made man. The text says so.

You are not fringe for reading your Bible. You are fringe for actually believing what it says.

Tom Cochrane meant his song as a warning about dangerous people lurking at the edges. But sometimes the fringe is where the truth lives. Sometimes the mainstream is the one that lost the plot.

Your Bible has the answers. The comfortable church just stopped asking the questions.

If you are tired of pretending Genesis 6 does not exist, you are in the right place. Subscribe to Dead Hidden for weekly deep dives into the hidden, difficult, and forgotten things Scripture preserved.

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