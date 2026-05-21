I have been getting questions this week.

Some of you are confused about what the Vault is.

Some bought it years ago on Gumroad and cannot find it.

Some think it gets mailed to your house in a box.

Let me clear all of that up.

What the Vault is

The Vault is a digital library.

It is not a book in the mail.

It is not a subscription.

It is not a monthly devotional.

It is the complete archive of everything Christie and I have written and packaged into PDFs over the last two years. Bible study. Marriage. Spiritual warfare. Parenting. Manhood. Household order. Hard verses. Hidden things.

Roughly eighty PDFs. One purchase. Yours for life.

How you get it

You go to deadhidden.org/store/the-vault, and you check out.

You pay with a card. Apple Pay and Amazon Pay also work on your phone.

Once payment goes through, the system emails the PDFs to the email address you used at checkout.

You open the email. You see the links. You tap them. The PDFs open on your phone or your computer.

That is it.

No mail. No package. No, “your Vault is on its way.”

The Vault arrives in your email inbox the same day you buy it. Usually within fifteen minutes.

What is inside

Bible study guides. Books of the Bible walked through verse by verse. Marriage guides for husbands and for wives. Spiritual warfare workbooks. Parenting frameworks. Manhood writing. Household order. The Plain Bible Manual is in there. The Vault Sampler is in there. The hard pieces I have written on hidden things in Scripture are all in there.

Plus Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault. Her work for women on feminine needs, traditional homemaking, and devotionals. Included free when you buy the Vault before May 31.

How to actually read the PDFs

Three options.

One. Read them on your phone. The PDFs open in whatever PDF reader your phone already has. iPhone uses Apple Books or the Files app. Android phones usually open them in Google Drive or Adobe Acrobat.

Two. Read them on your computer. Click the link in the email. Save the file to your downloads. Open from there.

Three. Print them. Tap the share button on your phone or hit the print button on your computer. Send the PDF to your home printer, or take the file on a USB stick to the office store, and they will print it for you.

You do not need an account. You do not need an app. You just need the email.

If you bought the Vault years ago on Gumroad

Some of you bought the Vault before I moved my store to deadhidden.org. You bought through Gumroad, which is a different platform.

Your old purchase is still there. Log in to gumroad.com with the email you used at the time and look at your library.

If the Gumroad login is not working for you, reply to this email. I will look you up and resend the files directly. No new charge.

If you bought it on deadhidden.org and cannot find it

Sometimes the email lands in your spam folder.

Sometimes it lands in the promotions tab if you use Gmail.

Sometimes you used a different email at checkout than the one you normally use.

Check spam. Check the promotions tab. Check both your email addresses.

If you still cannot find it, reply to this email. I will look you up and resend.

The May offer

The Vault is on sale through May 31 for $285.

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free for May.

On June 1 the price goes back to $365 and the Mini Vault bonus closes.

If you want it, this is the window

May Offer

If you have already bought it

Thank you.

You can ignore this letter. It is for the people who are still on the fence and the ones who are not sure how it works.

If you bought the Vault years ago on Gumroad and want me to send you the new deadhidden.org delivery with Christie’s Mini Vault added, reply to this email, and we will work it out.

In plain English

The Vault is a bundle of digital PDFs delivered to your email inbox immediately after you buy it. No mail. No subscription. No app needed. You can read it on your phone, your computer, or print it. The May price is $285. Christie’s Mini Vault is included free of charge. If anything breaks at any point, reply to this letter, and I will fix it.

Adam

Share

P.S. If you do not need the Vault but want to stand with the work, the one-time gift page is at https://deadhidden.org/support.