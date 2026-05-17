There is a second soul.

It does not weep at Shiloh.

It does not lift the empty branch and ask the Vinedresser for sap.

It walks to the window.

"And as the ark of the LORD came into the city of David, Michal Saul's daughter looked through a window, and saw king David leaping and dancing before the LORD; and she despised him in her heart."

— 2 Samuel 6:16

Read that twice.

The ark of God is coming home.

The king is dancing in the street.

The whole city is shouting.

And there is one window in the whole kingdom with hate behind the glass.

Michal had once loved David enough to let him down a wall on a rope to save his life.

But somewhere between the rope and the window, the womb closed.

Not the body.

The soul.

She was royalty without fruit. Daughter of a king the Lord had already rejected. And when the next anointed man came dancing past her gate with the glory of God on his back, she did not run down the stairs.

She watched.

She judged.

She despised.

And the chapter ends with one of the most terrifying sentences in the Old Testament.

"Therefore Michal the daughter of Saul had no child unto the day of her death."

— 2 Samuel 6:23

The womb that hated the pregnant did not get pregnant.

This is the second soul.

The wounded one.

The one who saw God answer somebody else and decided He owed her an explanation first.

Brother. Sister.

You know this soul.

You have met him on a podcast that exists only to expose other men's marriages.

You have met her in a comment section dressed in concordances, picking apart a woman who finally got off the floor.

You have met him in the pulpit, preaching a series called Discernment that always somehow lands on whoever has more sheep than he does.

You may have been him.

You may have been her.

I have been him.

The dark night of the wounded soul is not the same as the dark night of the saints.

The saints lose their consolations and keep loving Christ.

The wounded soul loses its harvest and starts hating the harvesters.

It begins small.

A grieved silence when a brother gets restored.

A pointed question when a sister gets healed.

A "I just want to know if she's truly repented" when she has not asked you in the first place.

A footnote where there should have been a hallelujah.

Then it grows teeth.

"For Saul eyed David from that day and forward."

— 1 Samuel 18:9

That is what the watcher at the window does.

The Hebrew is not casual. Eyed. Watched sideways. Measured. Audited. Did not bless. Did not curse out loud yet. Just watched.

Saul did not lose the kingdom in one javelin throw.

He lost it window by window.

There is a moment in the Gospels that I cannot get past.

Lazarus walks out of the tomb.

Four days in. Linen still on him. Sisters weeping for joy. A whole village in shock. A miracle the size of a city.

And the men with the most Bible verses memorized in the country look at the resurrected man, walk back to the council, and take counsel together for to put Lazarus also to death. (John 12:10)

Read that again.

They did not say, We were wrong.

They did not say, The promise was true.

They said, Kill him again.

That is the womb that hates the pregnant in its final form.

A miracle walks out of a grave, and barren religion picks up a knife, because the proof of the promise is the threat to the franchise.

If a dead man can come out, the gatekeepers were never the gate.

Hear me, then.

A woman in your church gets free of a twenty-year addiction and the first thing the prayer chain asks is whether she really meant it.

A man in your row gets his marriage back from the dead and the small group whispers about whether the wife was too soft on him.

A pastor on the other side of the country baptizes a hundred souls and the watchdog accounts open a spreadsheet.

That is Michal at the window.

That is Saul eyeing David.

That is the Sanhedrin signing the second death warrant.

That is a soul that has been told it is barren and decided the orchard is the lie.

Hear me clean.

Some of the discernment is right.

Some of the wolves are real.

Some of the men with platforms are unrepentant.

I am not preaching against the watchman on the wall. The watchman on the wall calls out the city while loving the city.

I am preaching against the woman at the window who hates the city because the parade did not stop at her gate.

The difference is the womb.

One is open to seed.

One is not.

One says, Lord, let me bear too.

One says, Lord, sterilize the orchard.

You can tell the difference in five seconds.

When somebody else's fruit lands in your feed, does your soul leap, or does it eye?

Mary's womb leaped when she heard Elisabeth's voice. Elisabeth's womb leaped when she heard Mary's. Two pregnant women in one room, and the fruit in both of them recognized fruit in the other.

That is the kingdom.

The opposite of Michal is not effort.

The opposite of Michal is the Magnificat.

"My soul doth magnify the Lord, And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour."

— Luke 1:46-47

A soul that magnifies cannot watch from a window.

A soul that magnifies has to come down the stairs.

If you are reading this and your hand is already on the window latch, come down.

The Lord is not asking you to approve the parade.

He is asking you to stop hating the dancers.

Open the womb again.

Ask for sap.

Bless one fruitful soul out loud today without a footnote.

The barrenness God answers is the one that weeps at the altar.

The barrenness God seals is the one that watches from the window.

Adam

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Restack this section for the brother or sister watching from a window who needs permission to come down the stairs.

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