this is going to cost me

They came for me this week.

Things were stolen from my store while my family slept. Not random. Not an accident. Targeted. Because every time I touch these subjects, the enemy answers.

I am not telling you that for sympathy. I am telling you so you understand the nature of this work.

For a long time, I have written at The Biblical Man. Scripture. Conviction. Truth spoken plainly to men who need it. That does not change. That is the rock.

But there is a cost to standing on that rock. A cost I have not always shown you.

There is a battle that comes when you speak truth in the hearing of the devil. He does not argue with the message. He attacks the messenger. He comes for your livelihood. He comes for your peace. He sends his servants to disrupt, to steal, to cause chaos while your family is sleeping.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

That is not a verse for a postcard. That is a war report.

God’s first institution was not the church. It was the home. He made man. He made woman. He said be fruitful and multiply. He gave them dominion. And then the serpent came. The lie. The fruit. And dominion was handed over.

We live in the wreckage of that rebellion. The god of this world controls the systems. The veil is torn, and people are seeing it now. Sick men run this world. Devil-possessed men. They aim for women and children. They are methodical. And they do not stop.

This is why Follow Me exists.

Not as a second publication. As a deeper one.

The Biblical Man is for the truth of Scripture. Follow Me is for the cost of that truth. The spiritual warfare. The personal testimony. The live recordings and conversations I cannot put anywhere else. The journal of a man on the narrow way.

I recorded a short message explaining the rest. Hit play. Hear it in my voice.

This is not for everyone. It is for the man who knows there is a war on. A war for his home. For his children. For his own soul.

If that is you, then come.

— Adam

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