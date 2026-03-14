The Man Who Held The Ropes (The Story of Daniel Nash)

History remembers Charles Finney as one of the greatest evangelists of the Second Great Awakening. History forgot the man in the dark room next door.

His name was Daniel Nash. He was a rejected, broken pastor who lost his church and nearly lost his sight. But in the darkness, God forged him into a weapon. Nash became Finney’s personal intercessor. He would slip into towns weeks before the revivals, rent a damp cellar, and pray for days without food until the spiritual darkness broke.

Finney preached to the multitudes. Nash stayed in the shadows, face down on the floor, bleeding for the souls of men.

In this episode of Follow Me, we look at the forgotten life of Brother Nash. It’s a brutal reminder that the greatest work in the Kingdom of God isn’t done on a stage. It’s done in the closet.

Listen now. And then go find your closet.

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