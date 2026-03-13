she said let me go

She was eighteen. The year was 1685. They called it the Killing Times.

Scotland. The crown had decided who Jesus was — or more specifically, who ran His church. King Charles II. Supreme head. Sign the oath. Bow. Say the words. Some people signed. Margaret Wilson didn’t.



She was the daughter of a farmer. Gilbert Wilson, Glenvernock. A quiet man who bent when the pressure came. He and his wife conformed. Joined the Church of England. Kept their heads down. Kept their land. Their children would not.



Margaret, eighteen. Her brother Thomas, sixteen. Her sister Agnes, thirteen.

They walked into the hills. They lived in caves. Hunted like criminals for the crime of believing Jesus Christ — not King Charles — was head of His church.



That’s the whole thing. That’s what she died for. A sentence about headship.



February 1685. Margaret and Agnes came down from the hills. Went to Wigtown to visit believers. Someone told. Someone always tells.

Arrested. Thrown in jail. Agnes was thirteen years old.

Locked up with them: Margaret McLachlan. Sixty-three. A widow. Small woman. No threat to anyone. They were offered a way out. The Oath of Abjuration. Just say it. King is supreme. Church is his. Say the words and go home.



None of them said it.



April 13. Sentenced. Tied to stakes in the Solway Firth. Drowned by the incoming tide. Their father Gilbert rode to Edinburgh. Sold everything he had. Raised a hundred pounds. Bought Agnes’s release.



He could only save one.



He came home without Margaret.

Here’s what the local authorities did with the reprieve the Privy Council signed. They ignored it. The paperwork existed. The order came down. Margaret Wilson was not supposed to die that day. They killed her anyway.

May 11, 1685.

The Solway Firth at high tide.



They drove two stakes into the wet sand. The old woman’s stake went farthest from shore. The logic was deliberate — the eighteen-year-old would stand closer, and she would watch Margaret McLachlan drown first.



Psychological war. Against an eighteen-year-old.



The tide came in. The old woman went under. A soldier cut her throat. The water went red. A soldier looked at Margaret. “What do you think of her now?”



Margaret Wilson looked at the body floating in the Solway.



“What do I see but Christ wrestling there. Think ye that we are the sufferers? No, it is Christ in us, for he sends none a warfare upon their own charges.”



She was standing in saltwater. A dead woman was ten yards away. She started to sing. Psalm 25, from verse 7. “Remember not the sins of my youth, nor my transgressions: according to thy mercy remember thou me for thy goodness’ sake, O LORD.”



Singing. In the water. Tide rising.



Then she read Romans 8 aloud. The whole chapter. “With a great deal of cheerfulness,” the witnesses said. I want to sit with that phrase. A great deal of cheerfulness. Standing in the Solway Firth. Singing psalms. Reading Paul.

“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?”



She had the answer.



The water kept rising.

They pulled her up one last time. She was still alive. A friend — someone who loved her —screamed from the shore.



“Margaret. Just say ‘God save the King.’ Just say it.”



She looked up.



“God save him, if He will, for it is his salvation I desire.”



Not enough. They wanted the oath. The whole thing. Say the King is supreme. Say it.



“I will not. I am one of Christ’s children. Let me go.”



A soldier forced her head under the water.



He said: “Take another drink.”



She drowned.

I don’t know what to do with this story.



That’s the truth. I’ve sat with it for days and I don’t have a clean thought at the end. No takeaway. No three steps. I’m forty-four. I’ve been in church since I was 12. I’ve taught Sunday School for years. I know every right answer. I’ve never been tested like that.



Not once.

I’ve been uncomfortable. I’ve been broke. I’ve been afraid. I carried something for thirty-one years I couldn’t say out loud — and that nearly killed me in a different way. But no one has ever put me in the water. And here’s what I can’t shake.

She was eighteen.



She had less life behind her than most men have regrets. She had less theology than most guys who argue about church government on the internet. She had no platform, no audience, no one watching who could help her.



She had a Bible she’d apparently memorized.



And when they gave her the choice — say the words or die — she said no.



Then she sang.



That’s you. That’s me. That’s every man sitting in a comfortable chair who has never been asked to pay anything real for what he claims to believe.



What do we have that she didn’t?



More information. More comfort. More options. More ways to avoid the question. She had none of those. The water came in anyway. I’m not going to tell you that you need to die for your faith. You’re not going to be tied to a stake in the Solway Firth. That’s not the point. The point is the cheerfulness.

A great deal of cheerfulness. Standing in death, she was more alive than most men I know. She was not performing courage. She wasn’t grinding her teeth through it. She sang. She read Romans 8 out loud in the water like it was Sunday morning. I want to know where that comes from. I think I know. I think she’d spent so many years in the caves with nothing but the Word that it

had become her actual reality. More real than the water. More real than the soldier. More real than her own fear.



“It is Christ in us.”



That’s not a theology statement. That’s a description of what she was experiencing in real time. Christ in her. The water rising. And Him — present. Wrestling there.

A man who mocked her at trial watched her die.



He said: “We have drowned a saint.”



Even he knew.



Her stone in Wigtown reads like it was carved by someone who had no more words:

“Here lyes a virgine martyre here. Murther’d for ouning Christ supreame head of His church, and no more crime.”



No more crime.



She owned that Christ was King. That was the whole thing. I don’t know what you do with this. I don’t know what I do with it. Except sit in it for a while. Let it do its work. Let an eighteen-year-old girl ask you something you haven’t been willing to ask yourself.

What would you not let go?

If this hit you, share it. Someone in your circle needs to read this today.



The Biblical Man is where the sword comes out. If this moved you, that’ll sharpen you. If you want to support this work — just me, a Bible, and a laptop, you can leave a one-time gift here:

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