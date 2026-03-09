the antichrist is not coming. he is training you.

An exorcist went on the biggest podcast in the world this week. Nearly two million people watched. The comments are a river of fear and half-formed prayers. “I need to get my life in order.” “Pray for me.” “Is this real?”

Everyone is asking the same question.

Who is the antichrist? When will he come? Is the chip the mark? Is the digital currency the mark? Is this priest right?

Wrong questions. All of them.

The right question is what in you will love him when he arrives.

You are being trained.

Not by a shadowy cabal. Not by a government. By your own appetites. By the small surrenders you make every single day for a softer, easier, more comfortable life.

Every time you choose distraction over discipline, you are practicing. Every time you nod along to a sermon that costs you nothing, you are rehearsing. Every time you trade the hard word of God for the soft poison of the world, you are laying another stone in his temple.

You are building a throne for the antichrist in your own heart. And you do not even know it.

The scripture does not describe a monster.

Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. (2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, KJV)

A falling away first. Not a marching in. A slow erosion. A quiet turning of the heart. The man of sin does not conquer a people. He inherits them. He sits in the temple. And the temple is you.

For the mystery of iniquity doth already work. (2 Thessalonians 2:7)

It is already at work. Not coming. Working. Right now. In your living room. In your pocket. In the silence where your family prayer should be.

He will not come with horns and fire. He will come with solutions.

A secular history channel — not a pastor, not a theologian — laid this out with cold clarity. He will be a benefactor. A uniter. A man of peace. He will solve the world’s problems. He will make so much sense. He will feel like relief.

Watch it. See how the world already understands the prophecy. They describe a charismatic savior who imitates the light. A man so reasonable, so compassionate, so effective, that to oppose him will look like madness.

And the world will love him. Because he will be the culmination of everything they have been trained to worship.

Now turn the lens.

Your entertainment is your liturgy. You sit in the glow of the screen and you are catechized. The stories you consume teach you what is good, what is true, what is worth wanting. The algorithm is your pastor. It knows your secret heart. It knows what you crave, what you fear, what you hate. And it feeds you. Endlessly. It gives you teachers with itching ears, who tell you what you want to hear.

Your comfort is your idol. You have built a life around the avoidance of pain. You cannot tolerate silence. You cannot endure boredom. You cannot face your own soul without a screen between you and it. When the man of sin arrives and offers a world without friction, a world without suffering, a world of total seamless comfort — what in you will have the strength to refuse?

Your church is his seminary. The pastor who avoids the hard texts and calls it being relevant. The worship leader who curates a 40-minute emotional experience with lights and smoke and measures success by the raising of hands, not the repentance of hearts. They are training you to prefer a god who serves your needs, not a God who demands your life. When the real counterfeit shows up, he will look, sound, and feel just like the god you already worship.

Your home is his forward operating base. Your son watched something last night on the phone you pay for, on the wifi you provide, in the bedroom you built for him. You have no idea what it planted in him. Your daughter follows someone you have never heard of. A voice, a face, an influence shaping her soul hour by hour. This teacher has more access to her heart than you do. And you are paying the bill.

You are not scrolling. You are being catechized.

Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. (1 John 4:1, KJV )

And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world. (1 John 4:3, KJV)

Even now already is it in the world.

Not coming. Here. In the world. In your church. In your home. In the secret places of your heart where you have made room for a savior who costs you nothing.

Stop looking for a man on a throne. Start looking at the man in the mirror.

The spirit of antichrist is not a future political event. It is a present spiritual condition. And you are marinating in it. You drink it when you choose the algorithm over the Book. You drink it when you nod along to a gospel stripped of its blood and its thorns. You drink it when you choose the easy way, the pleasing lie, the self-serving narrative.

Every time you do, you lay another stone in his temple.

I feel it in my own bones. The pull to be reasonable. The temptation to soften the edges. To make it palatable. To build a following instead of calling disciples. The fear is not that he is coming. The fear is that when he arrives, he will look like a brother. He will sound like wisdom. He will feel like home. And we will not have the strength to turn away. Because we have spent our whole lives turning towards him in a thousand small ways.

This is the work now. Not to scan the headlines for a villain. But to scan our own hearts for the treason that welcomes him. To build a home the world cannot enter. To raise children who can spot the forgery.

The question is not whether he is coming.

The question is whether you will be ready when he does.

Or whether you will call him lord and thank him for the chains.

— Adam.

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I hate asking. But the work is too important to let the enemy win by attrition.