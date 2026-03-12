Saw a reel the other day.

Wolverine. Logan. Whatever you want to call him.

He’s standing in a forest. Beaten to heck. Bloody. Scarred up. Looking like he just went ten rounds with a cement mixer.

The caption said: “How men feel just rawdogging life alone, without anyone cheering them on.”

I felt that in my bones.

That’s it, isn’t it?

That’s the secret feeling most of us carry around. The world sees the suit, or the uniform, or the calloused hands. They see the guy who shows up, does the work, pays the bills.

They don’t see the war behind the eyes.

They don’t see the guy sitting in the truck in the driveway for ten minutes, just trying to find the strength to walk inside and pretend he’s not getting his teeth kicked in by life.

Rawdogging it.

No support. No backup. Just you against the world, the flesh, and the devil. And the devil is a cheater.

That image hit me because it’s true. And it’s a lie.

It’s true because that’s how so many of us live. Isolated. Islands. Believing the lie that we have to be a self-made man, a lone wolf, a rock.

But a rock just sinks.

A wolf alone is just a target.

And a self-made man is a myth cooked up by guys who want to sell you something.

This is why I started this transmission with Brandon.

It’s not a podcast. It’s a signal flare from one trench to another.

Brandon and I are just a couple of mangy mutts. We’re not special. We’re not gurus. We’re just two guys who figured out that a man alone is a dead man.

So we call each other. Every single morning.

Not because we’re soft. Not because we need to “process our feelings” or find a “safe space.”

We do it because we’re smart enough to know the enemy is real. We do it because we’re humble enough to know we can’t see our own blind spots. We do it because the Bible doesn’t talk about lone-wolf Christians. It talks about a body. An army.

We are at war. Every day. You wake up and the battle is already raging.

And the modern church? It’s not helping. It’s selling you a cruise ship when you need a battleship. As I said in the transmission, “Religion will just take you to hell in a more cushioned carriage.” It’s a comfortable ride to the wrong destination.

It gives you programs and coffee bars and a 3-step plan to a better you.

It doesn’t give you a brother to call when you’re ready to burn it all down.

It doesn’t give you a man who will look you in the eye and tell you you’re wrong, or that he’s praying for you, or that he’s been there too.

That’s what this is about.

This isn’t about being perfect. It’s about getting back up.

For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again: but the wicked shall fall into mischief. (Proverbs 24:16)

Seven times. That’s a lot of falling.

That’s a Monday for some of us.

The difference isn’t in the falling. Everyone falls. The righteous and the wicked both hit the mat.

The difference is in the getting up.

And sometimes, you can’t get up on your own.

Sometimes you need a hand reaching down. Sometimes you just need to hear another guy’s voice, another soldier in the same war, to remember you’re not insane. You’re not the only one.

Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God. (Psalm 42:11)

That’s the question. And the answer is always the same. Hope in God.

But sometimes that hope feels a million miles away. Sometimes it needs a human voice. A brother who can remind you of the truth when all you can hear are the lies.

That’s what these transmissions are. It’s me and Brandon, figuring it out in real-time. It’s not polished. It’s not professional. It’s raw. It’s real.

It’s a record of two guys getting knocked down and getting back up, by the grace of God.

If you’re out there rawdogging life, I get it. But you don’t have to.

Stop pretending you’re Wolverine. He’s a comic book character. You’re a man. And men need brothers.

Listen to the transmission.

If it hits you where you live, subscribe. Share it with another man who needs to hear it.

This is how we fight back. Together.

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