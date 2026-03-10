The Manifest podcast is back.

This morning, I got on the phone with my brother in Christ, Brandon — an Army veteran who spent years in the Middle East — and we talked about what nobody in your church is going to talk about this Sunday.

The bombs are falling on Iran right now. Strategic strikes. Oil infrastructure. Defense systems. Israel has eyes on the ground. And the Daily Mail just published an article claiming this is one of “four biblical signs the world has entered the end of days.”

They cited Matthew 24. They cited Ezekiel 35. They cited 1 Thessalonians 5:3.

And they got every single one of them wrong.

The media does not understand the Word of God. They are using it to stoke fear, to drive clicks, to make money off your anxiety. They are playing to the fleshly need of people to know what the future holds. But God holds the future in His hand. And Jesus told you plainly — wars and rumours of wars, see that ye be not troubled.

We also talked about:

The Jared Kushner Antichrist theory — why people are running with it and why it matters less than you think.

The Save America Act — five points that should not even be a debate. Voter ID. Proof of citizenship. No mail-in ballots. No men in women’s sports. No transgender mutilation surgery for children. And somehow Congress is still “contemplating.”

Revival — Our church has grown by a third. Sunday mornings are packed. People are singing loudly. Something is happening.

And at the end, I teased what is coming next. An exorcist priest went on the Sean Ryan Show and said that demons manifest themselves as aliens. UFOs. Bigfoot. The unexplained. We are going to go there.

Because someone does not want you looking at the Word of God. Someone does not want you finding peace. Someone wants you afraid and troubled — because if you are afraid and troubled, you are not going to be effective.

This is what Follow Me was built for.

Hit play. Subscribe. And if this is the kind of conversation your small group is too afraid to have, forward this to the one man you know who is ready.

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