95% Truth. 5% Poison.

You do not poison a dog with bleach. He smells it and walks away.

You wrap it in steak.

That is how the devil works. Not with pure lies, those are too easy to smell. He comes with something real, something beautiful, something almost true, and then he adds the poison.

One word was enough in Eden. “Ye shall not surely die.”

Not.

That was the hook. The tree was real. The hunger was real. The promise was half real. And the poison sat hidden inside the part that sounded possible.

That pattern is older than every parade and flag and slogan on the calendar. It is older than your wounds and your excuses and the identity you have been building to survive.

Pride did not start in the street. It started near the throne.

Ezekiel 28 shows you something most people never sit with. Satan was not created as the cartoon. No red suit. No horns. No pitchfork. He was made perfect in beauty, full of wisdom, covered in precious stones. The workmanship of his tabrets and pipes was prepared in him the day he was created.

Read that again. He did not play the music. He was the music. The anointed cherub that covereth, standing close enough to the throne of God to feel the heat coming off it.

Then Isaiah 14 reads like an autopsy.

I will ascend into heaven. I will exalt my throne above the stars of God. I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation. I will ascend above the heights of the clouds. I will be like the most High.

Five times. I will, I will, I will, I will, I will.

That is the original pride, and notice what it is not. It is not confidence. It is not dignity or strength. A perfect mind, full of wisdom, looked at the God who made him and decided he could do the job better.

Pride did not make Lucifer stronger. It made him insane.

The original crazy diamond cracked. And once he cracked, the strategy started.

Scripture says he is transformed into an angel of light. So the best counterfeit will not come at you dark. It will not announce itself as poison. It comes shining. That is the whole reason 95 percent truth is more dangerous than an obvious lie.

A cult never opens with nonsense. It opens with Bible. Real verses, real authority, and then one definition quietly shifts. One sentence bends. One word gets added. The bait is real and the hook is invisible.

And this was never only about cults.

Every affair I have ever watched started with something real. Real loneliness. Real attention. A real friendship that nobody thought to guard. Every addiction starts with real pleasure and real relief before it starts taking. And the voice that shows up at 2 AM, the accusing one, it does not invent anything. It uses a real failure, a real memory, a real sin you already hate, and then it slides the poison in behind it.

You are not enough.

That one lands because part of it is true. But “enough” was never the gospel. Grace was. The devil knows how to turn truth against you when the truth is the thing carrying the lie.

So discernment is not just spotting lies. Any fool can spot a bowl of bleach. Discernment is spotting the steak that has been poisoned. Knowledge collects data. Wisdom detects poison.

So yes, the calendar says Pride Month. But I am not interested in a cheap rant about people in the street. The older question is the worse one. What does pride actually do to a creature? What happens when the thing God made beautiful turns inward and starts to worship itself? What happens when a man quits receiving his life from God and starts trying to be God?

You already know. He cracks. He accuses. He devours. He starts calling darkness light and light darkness, and he learns to speak in the voice of truth while carrying death under his tongue.

That is why I made this audio. It is a strange one. Late night Art Bell midnight in the desert radio energy, Bible open on the table, the devil stripped of the Hollywood costume. Not because Satan is interesting. Because the pattern still works. The same serpent still knows exactly where to place the word. The same counterfeit light still knows how to shine. The same pride still whispers, I will.

And the same cross still answers it.

Lucifer was perfect, and look where it got him. A broken man can gain more through humility than Lucifer ever lost through pride. That is the terror and the mercy of the whole thing at once.

You do not have to be impressive. You do not have to be beautiful or finished or fixed. You just have to stop swallowing the version that sounds almost right, climb down off the throne you were never built to sit on, and look to Christ.

Pride said, I will ascend. Christ came down. That is the entire war in one line.

The way out is not self-deification and it is not self-hatred. It is the one thing the devil could not survive.

Humility.

If this pattern hits something in you, start with IF. It is the Dead Hidden guide to the conditional attack in Scripture, the little word that keeps surfacing when faith gets tested, when the enemy speaks, and when God exposes what is actually inside a man.

https://deadhidden.org/store/if

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P.S. If you want the wider lane on counterfeit light, fallen angels, and the strange Bible categories most Christians were never taught to watch for, that is The Strong Delusion.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-strong-delusion