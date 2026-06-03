Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Dave Underwood's avatar
Dave Underwood
3h

I love this. I really do. His coming into the world was a nasty situation much like the situations we often find ourselves in. And when you mentioned the idea of pride I couldn't help but wonder....Did Sodom and Gomorrah have a "Pride Month"?

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Lila's avatar
Lila
1h

If that is not graphic enough, I don't know what is. How can we not be on our knees all day in repentance and praise!

🙏

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