A man asked me what my shirt meant. I told him to read it again.

Four words. What saith the scripture. He read it twice and went quiet, because he did not actually know. He knew what his group said. He knew what the guy on the podcast said, what his mother believed, what his old pastor implied on a Sunday he half remembers. He had never once sat down and asked the text itself.

That is the whole sickness in four words.

Paul asked it straight. “For what saith the scripture?” Not the commentary. Not the trend. Not the man who is comfortable and needs you comfortable too. The actual words on the actual page that everybody argues about and almost nobody opens.

So I put the question on a shirt.

Then I made a few more, because the same sickness wears a lot of faces. One says Bruh. Read your bible, for the man still quoting a book he has not cracked since the funeral. One just says Biblical Man with a sword driven through the words, for the guy done playing church who wants to be the thing the Book describes. Black tees, a white one, two trucker hats built for the road.

None of it is costume. You put the words on your chest and strangers start the conversation for you. Some laugh. Some nod. The lady in the produce aisle clutches her coffee and backs into the avocados. Every reaction means it is working.

Here is the plain part. Every one of these comes out of my pocket before I see a dollar. Small run. Ships fast. When they are gone they are gone.

Pick one and wear the question:

What Saith The Scripture tee, $32: https://buy.stripe.com/6oU6oIe3udcZfiE1FscMM2n

Bruh. Read your bible. tee, $32: https://buy.stripe.com/fZu00k3oQb4R8Ug83QcMM2l

The Biblical Man tee, $32: https://buy.stripe.com/3cI9AUgbCdcZfiE3NAcMM2m

Bruh trucker hat, $34: https://buy.stripe.com/9B66oIe3u3CpeeA4REcMM2o

Biblical Man trucker hat, $34: https://buy.stripe.com/cNi4gA2kM8WJ5I483QcMM2p

Or keep waiting for someone to tell you what the Book already said. That is a choice too.

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