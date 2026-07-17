Start free with The Buried Bible

Most Christians are not rejecting the Bible.

They are repeating things somebody told them were in it.

Take this one:

“God helps those who help themselves.”

That is not Scripture.

Poor Richard printed it. Paul preached the opposite:

“For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.” — Romans 5:6, KJV

Without strength.

Helpless.

He came anyway.

That is the gospel. Christ did not wait for helpless men to become helpful enough to deserve Him.

But the borrowed quotation survives because it sounds biblical. It rewards self-reliance, fits on a sign, and asks nothing of the person repeating it except confidence.

Scripture is less flattering and far more merciful.

The Bible never said these either

“Money is the root of all evil.”

No. Scripture says the love of money is the root of all evil (1 Timothy 6:10). Money is a tool. The heart worshipping it is the danger.

“Follow your heart.”

No. Jeremiah warns that the heart is deceitful above all things (Jeremiah 17:9). Scripture does not tell you to make your feelings king. It tells you to bring them under truth.

“God will never give you more than you can handle.”

No. First Corinthians 10:13 promises a way of escape from temptation. It does not promise a life that never overwhelms you. Paul himself said he was “pressed out of measure, above strength” so that he would not trust himself, but God (2 Corinthians 1:8–9).

We have inherited borrowed verses, borrowed convictions, and borrowed faith.

The slogans are easy to remember. The Book requires us to open it.

Stop borrowing your Bible from other people

You do not need to buy everything tonight.

Start on the rung you will actually climb.

Rung 1 — Expose what was buried

The Buried Bible — $0+

Start here if you need to see where familiar passages have been twisted, softened, skipped, or ignored. It collects 100 examples and sends you back to your own open King James Bible to check every claim.

Rung 2 — Learn how to test every claim

How to Study the Bible Like Your Life Depends on It — $7+

This is the simple method for opening a passage, slowing down, and finding what it actually says instead of what you expected it to say.

When you start here, Gumroad will offer the complete Plain Bible Manual at 30% off during checkout.

Rung 3 — Build a system that lasts

The Plain Bible Manual 2.0 — $37

175 pages. Eight Plain Bible Steps. Built for a working man with twenty quiet minutes and an open King James Bible.

Do not buy what you will not use.

Pick the rung you will actually climb tonight.

— Adam

Biblical Man

P.S. If you are done buying one guide at a time, the 50+ Guide Biblical Man Vault gives you lifetime access for $365.

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The buttons run from the complete library down to the free starting point. Pick the level you will actually use.

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