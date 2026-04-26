“But Christianity was made to control people.”

You hear that line from men who will spend the next fourteen hours obeying a phone they did not build, a job they cannot quit, a feed they cannot stop scrolling, a prescription they cannot pronounce, a mortgage they did not read, and a fear in the chest they cannot name.

Christianity controls men, they say.

Then they go home and let the algorithm tell them what to fear before bed.

There is an altar in the kitchen.

It glows when the lights are off. It hums when no one is touching it. A man stands before it at midnight and offers up his attention, his sleep, his marriage, his children, his peace, his prayers, and whatever small ability he had left to sit still with his own thoughts.

He calls it a phone.

The priests in the cloud thank him for his service.

There is an altar at the drive-thru window. Salt, sugar, and grease in a paper sack. The body, offered again. The body, bloated. The body, made tired before its time and called convenience. Communion every lunch hour. The bread is corn syrup. The wine is high fructose. The blessing is a receipt.

There is an altar in the classroom. The children learn slogans before they learn proverbs. They are taught to question everything except the words printed on the wall. There is no Lord’s prayer. There is a list of approved feelings and a list of approved fears, and the children learn both.

There is an altar in the corner office. The flag changes every June. The morality changes every quarter. The values are printed on posters nobody reads and enforced by a department everybody fears. The faithful clap on cue. The dissenter learns how expensive a conscience can be.

There is an altar in the voting booth. The candidates promise salvation. The salvation requires more authority. The authority requires more sacrifice. The sacrifice is usually your son, your money, your speech, your daughter, or your neighbor.

They quote no Scripture.

They demand more obedience than any preacher in your life ever did.

There is an altar on the feed. The priests are younger and prettier now. They sell permission. They sell shame. They sell forgiveness without repentance and damnation without trial. Men who would never kneel in a country chapel kneel there all day with both thumbs.

A world without God is still a world with worship.

It only fires the One who can forgive you and hires a thousand who cannot.

“The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying,

Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.”

Psalm 2:2-3

That is the old prayer of the modern world.

Break the bands.

Cast away the cords.

No Lord. No Christ. No commandment over the appetite. No book over the body. No God over the king. No Father over the house.

And then what?

The cords do not disappear. They multiply.

A man casts off the cords of God and wakes up tied to the feed, the mob, the state, the appetite, the brand, the bottle, the screen, the debt, the diagnosis, the public mood, and the private thing he keeps promising he will quit tomorrow.

They promised him freedom.

“While they promise them liberty, they themselves are the servants of corruption.”

2 Peter 2:19

There it is. The whole rotten sermon of the age in one verse.

They promise liberty while serving corruption. Then they invite you into the same service and call it progress.

“Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.”

John 8:34

That is not poetry. That is an X-ray.

The man who cannot stop watching what he watches is not free. The man who cannot stop drinking what he drinks is not free. The man who cannot say no to the thing that has been saying yes to him for ten years is not free.

He may be unchurched.

He may be educated.

He may have all the right opinions in the right order.

He may laugh at the old preacher and call the Bible a control system.

But if he is overcome by the thing, he belongs to the thing.

The world without God still has commandments. They are written in HR policies, printed on tote bags, hidden in app permissions, whispered through entertainment, and enforced by people who would call Moses oppressive.

The world without God still has priests. Lab coats. Suits. sneakers worth more than your rent. microphones. verified accounts. men with charts you are not allowed to question because you cannot read the chart fast enough before the next chart arrives.

The world without God still has sacrifices.

The unborn child.

The marriage that did not survive the temptation the culture sold as courage.

The girl who was handed a new name before she was old enough to understand the old one.

The father who loses his job because he will not repeat the sentence.

The son trained to despise the house that fed him.

The daughter taught to call her body a prison.

The sacrifices are public. The smoke goes up. Nobody calls it religion.

The world without God still has confession. You confess to a camera. You confess to a crowd. You confess to strangers with no authority to absolve you and no intention of letting you go. The Man on the cross was qualified to hear it. They replaced Him with everybody, and everybody forgives nothing.

The world without God still has excommunication.

They call it canceling.

The end is the same.

A man outside the camp with no fire, no name, and no way back unless the priesthood says so.

If this is freedom, the word has been emptied and sold for parts.

Israel wanted a king like the nations had. In 1 Samuel 8, the Lord told Samuel what that king would do. He would take their sons. He would take their daughters. He would take their fields. He would take the tenth. Then another tenth. They would cry out under the king they chose.

The Lord let them have him.

That is the modern story with better lighting.

Men reject God and still get a king.

Usually, many kings.

They take the sons. They take the daughters. They take the fields. They take the speech. They take the sleep. They take the name. Then the man cries out and wonders why heaven feels quiet.

“The fear of man bringeth a snare.”

Proverbs 29:25

That snare is now an industry.

There are men paid full-time salaries to keep you afraid of the right thing in the right order on the right day. They have dashboards. They have analytics. They tell you what to fear this morning and what to forget by dinner.

You think Christianity controls men because it names sin.

Look around at the world that renamed sin.

Appetite became freedom.

Rebellion became virtue.

Confusion became identity.

Cowardice became compassion.

Slavery became self-expression.

And the men who accepted the new names still cannot sleep.

The question is not whether you will be ruled.

Every man is ruled.

The question is which god gets the throne.

The man who steps out of the old church still steps into a temple. The man who mocks the country preacher still obeys the influencer. The man who casts off Christ finds Caesar waiting, and Caesar is never satisfied with Sunday morning.

Christ does not free a man from all authority.

He frees a man from the masters that hate him.

He does not leave you untouched. He lays a hand on you.

The hand has a hole in it.

You were handed to smaller gods. They are louder. They are hungrier. They eat your time, your body, your money, your children, your marriage, your sleep, and your soul.

They never bleed for anyone but you.

Christ bled for you.

Pick.

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