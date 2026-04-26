Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
2d

WOW! That was soooo powerful! I loved the line: "A world without God is still a world with worship." Really amazing writing!

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Don Burr's avatar
Don Burr
2d

Amen

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