Nobody’s fleeing to the nations built on the Quran.

They’re clawing their way into the ones built on the Bible, and every honest man knows why, even if the cowards in charge are too gutless to say it out loud.

It wasn’t democracy that built this. Greece had democracy and still drowned in sex perversion and pedo worship. Rome had a republic and fed its own children to beasts for sport in the Colosseum.

The thing that flipped the world was one sentence:

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” — Genesis 1:27

That verse is the bedrock under every law worth a dang. Because if a man bears the image of the living God, you can’t own him like cattle. You can’t breed him. You can’t throw the baby girl in the river ‘cause she ain’t a son.

That dignity didn’t drop out of the Enlightenment like some clever idea. Those boys stole it from the pages of a Book they later tried to bury with their own guillotines.

Freedom of conscience is a Christian idea. The God of Scripture don’t want robots or slaves forced to bow. He wants sons and daughters who choose.

“Choose you this day whom ye will serve.” — Joshua 24:15

He put two trees in the garden and let the man decide. A tyrant god needs a prison. The God who made us gave us a choice — and then came after us when we chose death.

And look how this Book treats women:

“Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it.” — Ephesians 5:25

The bar isn’t “be nice.” It’s a Roman cross. Bleed for her. Die for her if that’s what it takes. No other book on earth sets the standard that high. One God actually did it.

The nations people are running toward got built on a Book that says your soul is worth the blood of God Himself.

And now those same nations are trying to saw off the branch they’re standing on. Ripping Genesis out of the schools. Calling it a fairy tale. Sneering at Paul like he was some backwoods bigot. Teaching their kids the Book is the problem.

What kind of idot thinks you can keep the fruit after you murder the tree?

The answers to every question this howling world is screaming ain’t in some new policy or therapist’s couch.

They’re sitting on your nightstand collecting dust.

Bruh Read your Bible.

The Bible your kids can actually read → Plain Bible 2.0 — every book, every verse, the KJV without the excuse →

Or grab it on Gumroad if that’s easier: biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/plain-bible-2