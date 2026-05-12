You will die. You already know this.

What most preachers will not tell you is that three different parts of you will go three different places.

Your body will rot.

Your spirit will return to God.

Your soul will stand before the judgment.

The pulpit collapsed all three into one and called it “going to heaven.”

That is not what the Book says.

The Bible says you are three parts.

“And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

1 Thessalonians 5:23 KJV

Paul wrote spirit AND soul AND body. Three nouns. Not one.

The men in the seminary will tell you that is just poetry. That Paul was being expressive. That body-soul-spirit is the same thing said three ways.

Hebrews ends that argument.

“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

Hebrews 4:12 KJV

The Word divides soul from spirit.

You cannot divide what is not two.

Genesis 2:7 shows how it was assembled in the first place:

“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”

The body is the dust.

The breath of life is the spirit.

The soul is what comes alive when God puts the spirit into the body.

Three parts. One man. Plain on page two of your Bible.

At death, all three go their own way.

THE BODY

“In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.”

Genesis 3:19 KJV

The body goes to the dirt. That is the easy one. Funeral home. Grave. Decay. The verse is in two chapters of the Book. There is no metaphor.

Every funeral you have ever sat in proved this verse.

THE SPIRIT

“Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.”

Ecclesiastes 12:7 KJV

The spirit goes back to God. Not to heaven. Not to a holding pen. Back to the One who breathed it into the dust in Genesis 2:7.

The spirit is not yours. It was loaned.

Jesus modeled this on the cross:

“Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit.”

Luke 23:46 KJV

He did not say “into thy hands I commend my soul.”

The word matters.

Watch the next word out of His mouth. The soul was somewhere else for three days.

THE SOUL

The soul is the part that gets judged.

The soul is the part that goes to paradise or to hell.

Luke 16 is the only chapter you need to read on this:

“And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.”

Luke 16:23-24 KJV

The rich man is conscious. He has eyes. He has memory. He has thirst. He is in flame.

His body is in a grave in Jerusalem.

His spirit is back with God.

His soul is in hell.

Three parts. Three destinations. Same death.

The man can still talk. He can still see. He can still beg. The grave did not end him. It just sorted him.

Now the part nobody preaches.

There is a teaching going around that the spirit recycles.

That an old prophet comes back as a new one.

That soul’s hand off. That spirit’s cycle.

That John the Baptist was Elijah reincarnated.

It is dressed up in Bible language. It uses Bible names. It quotes Bible verses out of context.

It is a lie.

The Elijah question.

The men who teach spirit-recycling will point to Matthew 11 and tell you Jesus said John WAS Elijah:

“And if ye will receive it, this is Elias, which was for to come.”

Matthew 11:14 KJV

They want this to mean Elijah’s spirit got recycled into John’s body.

Luke ends that argument before John is even born. The angel said to John’s father Zacharias:

“And he shall go before him in the spirit and power of Elias, to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the disobedient to the wisdom of the just; to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.”

Luke 1:17 KJV

In the spirit AND power OF Elias.

Not Elias.

John came with the same mantle. The same prophetic office. The same Holy Spirit endowment that filled the old prophet at Carmel.

Not the same soul.

John himself confirmed it when the priests came to ask:

“And they asked him, What then? Art thou Elias? And he saith, I am not.”

John 1:21 KJV

He said NO. To his own face. He was not Elijah. He was a new man with the same prophetic Spirit on him.

Elijah is still alive.

Here is the part the recycle-preachers cannot answer.

Elijah never died.

“And it came to pass, as they still went on, and talked, that, behold, there appeared a chariot of fire, and horses of fire, and parted them both asunder; and Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven.”

2 Kings 2:11 KJV

He went up. Body and all. Like Enoch in Genesis 5:24.

He is not in a holding pen waiting to be born again into someone else. He is in heaven. Still himself. Still Elijah.

And he is coming back. Not as a recycle. As himself.

“Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the LORD.”

Malachi 4:5 KJV

Revelation 11 names the two witnesses. One of them is Elijah. Coming back to prophesy 1,260 days, killed in Jerusalem, raised, ascended again.

The same man. Not a copy.

The Bible has no doctrine of spirit recycling.

The Bible has a doctrine of resurrection.

The two are not the same thing.

You will die once.

“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”

Hebrews 9:27 KJV

ONCE.

Not seven times.

Not until you get it right.

Not back into a new body.

ONCE.

Then the judgment.

The Eastern religions your grandparents rejected somehow snuck back into your church through a side door. They came in wearing Christian clothes. They quoted Matthew 11 and dropped the Luke 1:17 receipt.

You are not coming back as someone else.

You are not the spirit of a dead saint reborn.

Your grandfather is not waiting to come back as your son.

You will die once.

Your body will rot.

Your spirit will return to God.

Your soul will stand before the judgment.

Three parts. One death. One judgment.

What this means for the man reading this.

The pulpit cut all of this down to “going to a better place.”

“A better place” is not in your King James.

Three destinations are.

Paradise is a place. Hell is a place. The judgment seat of Christ is a place. The great white throne is a place. The new heavens and the new earth are a place.

You will be at one of them. The body that is buried gets a resurrection. The spirit that returned to God comes back to it. The soul carries the verdict.

This is doctrine. The Book is plain about it. The pulpit watered it down because plain doctrine empties chairs.

You can keep going to the pulpit that calls hell “separation from God” and the body “just a shell” and the spirit “the same as the soul.”

Or you can read the verses above with your own eyes and decide what you believe.

If you do not know what you believe about what happens when you die, you do not know how to live before you die.

The book the pulpit will not write.

I wrote the doctrine plain.

The Plain Bible Manual.

135 pages. KJV throughout.

Salvation. The church. Prophecy. The Holy Ghost. What God expects of a man at home. The state of the dead. The judgment.

The chapters most pastors took out of their preaching forty years ago.

Plain enough for a working man to read at the kitchen table after the kids go to bed.

Pay what you want. $10 minimum.

buy.stripe.com/aFaeVeco4dbe6WacZFc3m0d

If $10 is what you have, that is the book.

If the Lord lays more on your heart, that helps me get it into more hands.

Either way — read the verses with your own eyes.

Adam

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