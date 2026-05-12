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Gabriella Hamilton's avatar
Gabriella Hamilton
4h

Scripture sure interprets itself may all wake up and be like BEreans

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Pamela MacKay's avatar
Pamela MacKay
2h

In the end ... "The body that is buried gets a resurrection. The spirit that returned to God comes back to it. The soul carries the verdict."

I don't know how it could be any clearer than this. Thank you for rightly dividing the Word of Truth!

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