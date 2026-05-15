This image makes the West short-circuit.

Not because the West loves women.

Because the West has no category for a woman who is not for sale.

It only knows two kinds of women.

Exposed.

Or erased.

That is the trick.

Put a woman in a black veil and the West screams oppression.

Put the same woman half naked on a billboard, in a music video, on Instagram, in a dating app, in a gym mirror, in a church selfie, in a workplace where she has to become hard to survive, and the West calls that freedom.

No.

That is not freedom.

That is inventory.

A woman should be covered.

Not by Islam.

Not by fear.

Not by a cloth that makes her disappear.

Covered by a father who does not hand her to wolves.

Covered by a husband who does not leave her emotionally naked.

Covered by a home that is not chaos.

Covered by order.

Covered by truth.

Covered by God.

The world taught women to call covering oppression because uncovered women are easier to harvest.

Easier to flatter.

Easier to use.

Easier to sell things to.

Easier to make lonely.

Easier to turn against their own design.

Then everybody acts shocked when women are anxious, medicated, angry, exhausted, scrolling at midnight, and calling it self-care.

Christie wrote the book underneath this wound.

The feminine needs the world mocked.

Security.

Home.

Order.

Tenderness.

Beauty.

Rhythm.

Masculine men.

And the ugly things that grow when those needs are denied.

Control.

Bitterness.

Comparison.

Escape.

This is not a pink devotional.

It is a guide for women who were told exposure was freedom and wondered why they never felt safe.

Get it.

Read it.

Print it.

Hand it to the woman who keeps saying she is fine.

She may not be fine.

She may just be uncovered.

[Get Christie’s booklet here →]

Share

Subscribe