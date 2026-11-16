In Acts 16, Paul walks through the streets of Philippi on his way to pray, and a young woman falls in behind him.

The Bible says she had a spirit of divination, and her masters made a pile of money off her soothsaying. People paid to hear what that voice knew. For days she followed Paul and Silas through town, crying out the same sentence behind their backs: "These men are the servants of the most high God, which shew unto us the way of salvation."

There is not one false word in that sentence. Any church in America would paint that line on the wall behind the baptistry.

If most Christians today heard an unseen voice say something that accurate, they would call it a confirmation. If a medium told a grieving mother the nickname nobody else knew, or a horoscope nailed a husband's exact week, half the pews in town would wonder if God was speaking through a strange channel.

Paul did not thank the spirit for the free advertising. Acts 16:18 says he was grieved, turned around, and spoke straight to the thing using her throat: "I command thee in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her. And he came out the same hour." Her owners lost their cash cow before supper and dragged Paul to the magistrates.

Why cast out a voice that is telling the truth?

Because accuracy is not a credential. An unclean spirit will gladly hand you nine true facts in a row if those nine facts buy it the chair at your kitchen table when it speaks the tenth.

Modern church people were taught to laugh off pagan gods and parlors as dead wood and cheap carnival tricks. That is lighter than what the Bible actually says. Moses looked back at Israel's altars in Deuteronomy 32:17 and wrote, "They sacrificed unto devils, not to God; to gods whom they knew not, to new gods that came newly up, whom your fathers feared not." Centuries later Paul picked up that exact line in 1 Corinthians 10:20: "But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils."

The carved statue had no eyes and no breath. The thing standing behind the statue to collect the devotion was very real.

Psalm 82 pulls the curtain back on their courtroom. "God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods." They are not His equals, and they are not eternal. Five verses later He reads their death warrant out loud: "I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes."

They already lost their place, and their sentence is already written. What they want in the meantime is fellowship. They will wear a dead grandfather's memories, flatter a preacher in the street, or hand a tired wife a spooky coincidence right on cue, so long as you judge the voice by whether it impressed you instead of whether it belongs to Jesus Christ.

Paul never audited the girl's accuracy rate. He checked the owner of the voice, and he shut its mouth.

If you want to go through the passages on unseen beings, false signs, death, and judgment with the Bible open beside every claim, I put the five-volume investigation set together in Show Me Where It Says That. Volume IV is called The War You Cannot See, including the worked study "A Miracle Is Not a Credential," and Volume V is You Will Not Stay Dead. All nine PDFs download right after checkout, a full six-page sample chapter is free on the page, and there is a support option right above the regular purchase so you can give what fits your house tonight. If you already own the full Vault, do not pay again, it is already in your access.

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Open your Bible to Acts 16 tonight and read who actually got quiet.