Stop blaming the boys. Ask the men.

The list goes around again every six months.

Being an adult in 1990. Married. Kids. Mortgage. Calluses on the hands. A truck that needed a new transmission and a wife that needed dinner on the table at six.

Being an adult in 2026. Sharing rent at 34. A dog instead of a son. Everything is trauma. Productivity videos on loop. Microwave dinners in a kitchen nobody owns.

The replies underneath the list always say the same thing.

The boys are soft. The boys are lost. The boys do not work. The boys cannot commit.

I read those replies and I want to ask one question back.

Who raised them.

Their fathers were in the room.

Watching the game. Scrolling the phone. Saying ask your mother. Saying not now. Saying we will go fishing this summer for fifteen straight summers and never going.

Dad was present.

He was not a father.

A boy raised by a present absence becomes a man who shares an apartment at thirty-four. He never saw a man build anything. He never saw a man finish anything. He never saw a man kneel.

Their mothers were soft.

Every cry got snacks. Every failure got a trophy. Every fear got a therapist on speed dial. The word no was treated like child abuse.

A boy who is never told no becomes a man who calls inconvenience trauma. He cannot sit through hard. He cannot sit through marriage. He cannot sit through a real boss or a real Bible verse.

The church did not help.

Sunday school taught nice. Sunday school did not teach narrow. We taught the boys to color in the lines and we never told them the gate is strait and few there be that find it.

We taught them Jesus loves you and we forgot to teach them Jesus expects you.

So they grew up.

They got jobs that pay the rent and not much more. They got girlfriends nobody calls a wife. They got cars on payments and tattoos on impulse. They got a hundred opinions and zero convictions.

And we look at them and we shake our heads.

Hear me.

"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." — Proverbs 22:6

Read it twice.

The verse does not say the world will train him. The verse does not say the school will train him. The verse does not say the algorithm will train him.

The verse says you will.

If you are the father in the house. You are next up.

The 2026 adult is not an accident.

He is a receipt.

He is the receipt of every game you watched while he stood in the doorway. Every prayer you skipped at the table. Every chore you let slide because you were tired. Every time you said ask your mother instead of standing up.

I am not writing this from a high seat.

I am writing it as a father of five who has failed in every one of those ways and confessed every one of those failures across a kitchen counter to my own children with my eyes wet.

The work is not to fix the 2026 adult.

The work is to raise the 2046 adult differently.

Tomorrow morning your son is going to come down the stairs.

He is going to look at you.

He is going to see what kind of man he is allowed to become.

Be the kind of father whose receipts read different.

— Adam

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