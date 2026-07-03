Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
7h

On my trip back from California a few days ago, I had the opportunity to share the Lord a bit with the sweet (Scientologist) lady sitting next to me. My opening was her name. I remarked at what a beautiful and strong name whose birth name was Devorah, and how it always made me feel such a righteous sort of pride in how the Lord has used women in critical positions of high authority requiring great wisdom AND courage. People are always intrigued with what concerns them personally. Although raised a nominal Jew, Deborah never really read the Bible and was unfamiliar with any of these cool stories. She suddenly sounded invested in the conversation and leaned forward, all ears, with "TELL me about my name."

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Lila's avatar
Lila
7h

Adam, You give us a great deal of information and new perspective to reflect on. It takes time to compare to scripture ( as you encourage us to do) and absorb. I am here and look forward to all the work you've put into this journey!

Bible 2.0 is amazing. So is the PDF on confusing scripture passages.

God bless you, your family and the work!

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