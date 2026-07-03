(Real quick aside are you guys out there? I am getting crickets on my end. Just want to know if these are going into the void)

I want you to imagine you’re Israel.

You’re not in a war. You’re not in exile. You’re making repairs to the house of the LORD.

You’ve got a new king, King Josiah. He’s extremely young and nobody really knows what they’re doing yet. What you have is a priest named Hilkiah. He’s counting silver in the rubble and he finds a book.

“And Hilkiah the high priest said unto Shaphan the scribe, I have found the book of the law in the house of the LORD. And Hilkiah gave the book to Shaphan, and he read it.” (2 Kings 22:8)

The book of the law. It was under a floorboard. Somebody hid it during a battle, during destruction, and it stayed hidden long enough to get forgotten.

The scribe reads it aloud and Josiah tears his clothes. He’s reigned for eighteen years and he’s never heard these words.

Now watch what happens next. This is the part a lot of people skip.

The king needs to know if the book is real. See, Jeremiah is alive and prophesying. Zephaniah is alive. Josiah sends five men, the high priest among them. They walk past the prophets. They knock on a door, and this isn’t just any door.

It’s a woman’s door.

“So Hilkiah the priest, and Ahikam, and Achbor, and Shaphan, and Asahiah, went unto Huldah the prophetess, the wife of Shallum the son of Tikvah, the son of Harhas, keeper of the wardrobe; (now she dwelt in Jerusalem in the college;) and they communed with her.” (2 Kings 22:14)

Huldah, a wife. Her husband kept the king’s wardrobe.

She opens the door and she does not flinch.

“And she said unto them, Thus saith the LORD God of Israel, Tell ye the man that sent you to me,” (2 Kings 22:15)

Tell ye the man. That man is the king of Judah.

The recovered law passed through the hands of a woman before it reformed a whole nation.

God has always had women who handle His word straight. He has never treated them like the stereotypical Christian image out of Hollywood, where women are made to wear denim dresses and bonnets and act strange. Or the personas some homeschool cults put on in their courtship videos.

Women in the Bible are strong. They build homes. They raise kings.

I watch it every day. My wife Christie writes studies for women. Her Substack is called Biblical Womanhood. Real study, with Scripture open on the table, for women carrying half the house. The dishes. The marriage. The quiet wars of life nobody claps for.

Here on Dead Hidden I write about the strange things in the Bible, the things that stand out that people skip over. Christie writes for the readers most people skip. Women.

For Independence Day week she put her core studies on one shelf.

Collection One holds A Quiet Heart, Language of Heaven, 31 Days in Proverbs, and her Titus 2 study. Instant download.

Send Me Her Studies-> https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/bw-collection-one-july4

If you want the full shelf, it adds The Villains, the Valiant, & the Virtuous, Feminine Wants, Needs, & Flaws, and the Walking Together devotional.

Give Me The Full Shelf-> https://buy.stripe.com/5kQfZiflm1Vwer2cnAfrW1d

And if you just want to read her before you buy anything, she publishes free.

Read Her Work Free->

Josiah’s men knew where the plain word was being kept.

Her core shelf, one door, this week only.

Send Me Her Studies-> https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/bw-collection-one-july4

Adam

P.S. A few of you asked how to stand behind this work without waiting for the next book. I reopened Buy Me a Coffee. That is where the more private letters and early looks will land.

Stand With The House-> https://buymeacoffee.com/biblical

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