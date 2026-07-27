A million and a half people watched it in four days.

A man sat down across from the biggest microphone in the world and explained where the giants went. Afghanistan. A cave. Something eleven feet long carried out on a cargo plane by men who were told never to speak about it again.

The clip by itself has eight hundred thousand views.

Here is what almost nobody watching noticed.

He was not there to sell a book about giants.

He was there to sell a new edition of the Book of Enoch, with his own introduction and his own commentary printed in the front of it.

That is the product. The giants are the trailer.

And it worked. Right now there are men who have never read the epistle of Jude all the way through who are reading Enoch instead, because a podcast told them the church buried something.

The church buried nothing.

There is exactly one place in the King James Bible where Enoch is quoted.

One.

“And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,”

Jude, verse fourteen.

That is the entire footprint. Twenty six words, in a one chapter letter, near the back of the book.

And every argument being made this week is standing on it.

The argument runs like this. Jude quotes Enoch. Therefore Jude trusted Enoch. Therefore Enoch belongs in your Bible. Therefore somebody took it out.

Four sentences.

Three of them are false, and the King James dismantles them without help from a single scholar, council, or podcast.

Here is the first one.

Turn to Titus.

“One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.”

Paul is quoting a pagan poet.

He does not merely quote him. He calls him a prophet. A prophet of their own.

Nobody is standing in a studio this week arguing that the collected works of a Cretan poet were stolen out of your Bible.

Now turn to Acts.

Paul is standing on Mars’ hill, surrounded by idols, and he says this.

“as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.”

Quoted. Pagan. Twice.

So here is the question the whole wave is built on and nobody is asking it.

If quotation makes a book scripture, where is the book of the Cretan poet?

It does not exist, because quotation was never the test.

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God.”

Inspiration. Not citation. A man can quote a true sentence out of a false book, and the sentence stays true, and the book stays false.

That is the whole case. It dies in two verses.

Now for the part that should bother you more.

Everything the wave promised is already sitting in the book they told you was missing it.

You want giants. Genesis six.

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”

You want a body. Deuteronomy three.

“For only Og king of Bashan remained of the remnant of giants; behold, his bedstead was a bedstead of iron; is it not in Rabbath of the children of Ammon? nine cubits was the length thereof, and four cubits the breadth of it, after the cubit of a man.”

Read that again slowly.

The text does not say a giant once existed. It gives you his bed. It gives you the material. It gives you the measurements. And then it gives you an address and asks whether you have been there yet.

No cave. No cargo plane. No anonymous pilot. A street.

And you want fallen angels.

Jude gives them to you eight verses before he quotes Enoch.

“And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.”

That is Jude, verse six.

The men selling you Enoch skipped past it to get to verse fourteen.

They walked over the doctrine to reach the citation.

Now consider what happened the day after that recording went out.

He corrected himself. Twice. In public. One claim about an official denial that was never issued. One claim about a mechanism he described wrong.

And the piece of it that traveled fastest, the one about a name for a devil found buried in a government file, was not a name at all.

It was a credit rating. Four characters. A letter, a letter, a letter, and the numeral one.

A search engine misread it, and the internet found its demon.

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.”

Read where that verse puts the sending.

Not the enemy. Not the government. Not the podcast.

God shall send them strong delusion.

The delusion is not the punishment for missing the truth. It is the punishment for refusing it while it sat open on the table.

A man does not go looking in a cave in Afghanistan for a giant when Deuteronomy already handed him a street and a set of measurements.

He goes because the cave is exciting and the street is homework.

There is a field manual for exactly this. A King James file on aliens, giants, fallen angels, and the disclosure of the last days, written before this week happened, including a section titled Why You Do Not Need The Book Of Enoch.

Nine dollars

THE STRONG DELUSION , KJV field manual

The wave will move on in three weeks. It always does. There will be another cave, another anonymous pilot, another book with a new introduction.

The question is not whether the giants were real.

The question is what a man does with a Bible that already told him, plainly, in a book he owns, in words he can read tonight.

Most of you will not open it.

That is how the delusion gets sent.