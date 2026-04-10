WHAT JESUS DID FOR THREE DAYS IN THE HEART OF THE EARTHPart 2 of the Wednesday Night Bible Study seriesDead Hidden and Biblical ManApr 10, 2026∙ Paid66414ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dead Hidden.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNextA guest post byBiblical ManI broke generational curses my bloodline carried for decades. Now I write for Christian men doing the same…4 AM essays on biblical masculinity, marriage, and the narrow gate. No soft gospel. 22K+ have joined. KJV.Subscribe to Biblical