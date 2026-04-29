Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Jackie's avatar
Jackie
4h

"The no’s God speaks in this life are not the last word over a man who belongs to Christ.

The grave is not a wall.

It is a door."

AMEN!

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Lila's avatar
Lila
4h

So true!!

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