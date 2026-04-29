Moses got told no twice.

Not by a man. By God.

The first no was not a small no. It was the no every man asks about and most men will not say out loud. Moses said, I beseech thee, shew me thy glory. And the LORD said back:

“Thou canst not see my face: for there shall no man see me, and live.” (Exodus 33:20)

You want to see God. He says you cannot. Not in this skin. Not on this side.

The second no came at a rock. Numbers 20. The people thirsting. Moses tired of them. He was told to speak to the rock. He struck it instead. Twice. Water came anyway. God is faithful when His servant is angry. But the verdict was final.

“ye shall not bring this congregation into the land which I have given them.” (Numbers 20:12)

Two prayers. Two no’s. The face. The land.

Moses dies on Nebo. He looks across the Jordan and sees the country he will never walk. God Himself buries him in a valley in Moab.

“no man knoweth of his sepulchre unto this day.” (Deuteronomy 34:6)

That is where most preachers stop.

That is not where the Bible stops.

Fifteen hundred years pass. The bones of Moses are dust under a hill nobody can find. Then a Galilean carpenter walks three men up a high mountain in the north of Israel.

“And was transfigured before them: and his face did shine as the sun, and his raiment was white as the light.” (Matthew 17:2)

Peter, James, and John fall back. The face Moses asked to see is shining six feet from them. The face that would have killed any man in Exodus 33 is now standing in flesh on a hillside in the Promised Land.

Then read the next verse. Read it slow.

“And, behold, there appeared unto them Moses and Elias talking with him.” (Matthew 17:3)

Moses is there.

On a mountain. In Israel. Inside the borders he was barred from. Looking at the face he was told no man could see and live.

The same Moses. The same face of God. Both no’s standing on the same hill at the same time.

He did not get in by walking. He got in by dying.

He did not see the face by climbing higher. He saw it because the face came down and put on a body and called him by name.

The no’s God speaks in this life are not the last word over a man who belongs to Christ.

The grave is not a wall.

It is a door.

Moses walked through it and woke up on the right side of the Jordan with the LORD his God in front of him, talking to him like a friend.

If you are a believer reading this and there is a prayer God has told you no to, hear me.

Two no’s did not mean no forever.

They meant not yet.

They meant not by your strength.

They meant through the Son or not at all.

The face you cannot see. The country you cannot enter. The healing. The marriage. The child. The vindication.

He is not closing the door.

He is telling you which door.

Through Christ. Or not at all.

Moses found out.

So will you.

Share

P.S. The work that does not fit in an email is at deadhidden.org/store. Daily reminder. Wear the verse. Walk like a man who knows where the door is.