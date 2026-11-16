On March 26, 1997, deputies walked into a quiet house in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and found thirty-nine people lying neatly under square purple cloths. Packed bags sat beside the beds. Every one of them carried a five-dollar bill and three quarters in their pocket, and wore identical black-and-white Nike running shoes bought in bulk three weeks earlier.

Nineteen nights before they died, Dr. Alan Hale, the astronomer who discovered Comet Hale-Bopp, sat on late-night radio to answer the rumor that a giant companion spacecraft was trailing the comet. Tonight on Dead Hidden, we play that real March 7, 1997 tape and open the Book to the warnings that named that house two thousand years ahead of time.

Get the Field Manuals

Everything we dig up on these late nights is kept on the air by readers who pick up the guides at deadhidden.org:

Chapters

00:00 Cold open (Crystal Gayle theme)

00:23 Five dollars and seventy-five cents

01:03 The two rooms Jesus named (Jeremiah 10:2; Matthew 24:26)

01:57 Nineteen nights before Rancho Santa Fe

02:40 The real March 7, 1997 Alan Hale broadcast excerpt

04:36 The container lie (Galatians 1:8)

06:12 The thief with no shoes and no quarters (Luke 23:43)

06:59 From the high desert

Scriptures (KJV)

Jeremiah 10:2; Matthew 24:23-24, 26; Galatians 1:8; Luke 23:43.