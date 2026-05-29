In June, they say, they will show you the footage.

A being. Translucent. Long arms. Long legs. Standing in the trees.

They will call it contact. They will call it history. They will call it the most important day since the empty tomb, and they will not flinch saying it. They do not mean it as blasphemy. They mean it as a replacement.

Here is what no anchor will tell you.

This is not new.

“There were giants in the earth in those days.” (Genesis 6:4)

The sons of God came down. They took wives. They bred a thing that was never supposed to draw breath. The earth filled up with violence, and God washed it off the map.

That was not a bedtime story. That was a containment.

“As the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” (Matthew 24:37)

Jesus did not reach for the flood by accident. He reached for the one age where heaven and a lower place had a border problem.

So when the lights come, and the cameras roll, and a long-limbed thing stands gentle at the treeline, do not ask what planet it is from.

Ask what pit it crawled out of.

“We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world.” (Ephesians 6:12)

Not Mars. Not a far galaxy. A lower place. A holding cell.

And here is the trap, baited and already set.

“Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” (2 Corinthians 11:14)

He does not show up with horns. He shows up translucent. Glowing. Kind. Older than your Bible and smarter than your pastor. He comes holding answers to the questions the church got too embarrassed to ask.

And a generation raised on a cartoon Bible will fall on its face and call it first contact.

“God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” (2 Thessalonians 2:11)

Read that slow. God sends it. To a world that wanted anything except the truth, He finally hands over the lie they kept begging for. Beautifully. On government letterhead. Under a NASA seal.

The deception was never that something is out there.

Something is out there. Something always was.

The deception is that it is new. And that it is friendly.

It is neither.

When they roll the tape, do not gasp. You already read the last chapter.

Do not bow to a fallen thing just because it arrived with clearance and a press conference.

The days of Noah were never a warning about the weather.

They are a warning about who comes through the door when the border gets thin.

===

The people who do not bow in June are the ones who already know their Bible firsthand.

Not the cartoon version. The whole strange thing. Giants and watchers and principalities and the border that thins.

I wrote the Plain Bible Manual so you can read it for yourself, without waiting on a seminary chair to tell you what you are allowed to see. Pre-sale is open. The floor is $14, and the floor only goes up.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

The Vault is the whole arsenal. Strange Bible, spiritual warfare, the things the polite church sanded off. May Wedding Special right now. $285 instead of $365.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Get your eyes open before they ask you to look up.

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