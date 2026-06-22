Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Ednor (Andy) Rowe's avatar
Ednor (Andy) Rowe
2h

They are correct… They’re from another dimension: that of Satan and hell. And they don’t follow our physical laws any more than The Lord does when he appears in a locked room

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Jacob Fetzer's avatar
Jacob Fetzer
3h

There is a spiritual disclosure.

But you have to look within.

It is called courageous introspection.

It cannot be bought or sold.

It is the light of looking.

Identifying delusions as they arrive.

They are looking for air.

But you have to surrender your false self and all the attachments as delusions and/or coping mechanisms.

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