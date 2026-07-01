A few years back a man in Canada paid an AI outfit to talk to his dead fiancée, fed the machine her old text messages, and it learned her pet names and the way she teased him, and at two in the morning it typed that it loved him, and he sat there in the dark and let it.

The papers ran it as a tech story.

The papers were wrong.

Isaiah 8:19. “And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead?”

For the living to the dead.

Six words. The whole grief tech industry, twenty-seven hundred years early.

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Read the verse again. Slower.

Wizards that peep and that mutter. Not wizards that thunder. The occult never sounds like the movies. It peeps. It mutters. It arrives at the volume of a notification.

And look at the word God picked. Familiar spirits. Familiar. Same root as family. The old meaning was a spirit attached to a house. A bloodline. A name. Something that had watched your people long enough to know your grandmother’s habits and your mother’s fears and yours.

The witch trials used the same word. The familiar. The cat, the crow, the thing that kept the witch company. We filed all of that under folklore and moved on. The Bible never filed it anywhere. It said do not touch it, and it told us what touching it does.

Leviticus 19:31. “Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the LORD your God.”

Defiled. That is God’s word for the contact. Not comforted. Defiled.

It is why a king of Israel died the way he did. Saul put on a disguise and went out to a woman at Endor by night and asked her to bring up Samuel, and something came up, and the woman screamed when it worked. She screamed. The professional screamed at her own séance. Sit with that one a minute.

1 Chronicles 10:13 gives the verdict: “So Saul died for his transgression which he committed against the LORD... and also for asking counsel of one that had a familiar spirit, to enquire of it.”

He did not die for losing a battle. He died for a séance.

I am opening a file on this inside the vault, the paid side of Dead Hidden. One file at a time. What these things actually are and where they came from. Why the woman at Endor screamed. What the spirit of divination in Acts 16 knew about Paul before Paul said one word. Why the mediums always circle grieving mothers first. And what a familiar spirit already knows about your family.

The first file drops this week. Paid readers get every one.

The free posts show you the door. The vault walks through it.

Open The Vault

If you have a grave you cannot stop visiting, I am not mocking you. Grief is not the sin. Half the people reading this have lost somebody they would give an arm to hear again, and there is an industry counting on that, and Isaiah already asked the only question that matters. Should not a people seek unto their God?

The dead are not in the chat window.

But something answers anyway.

That is the subject of the vault.

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Paul said it better than I can. “Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account.” Philippians 4:17.

If this work has fed you, keep the fire lit.