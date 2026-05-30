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Robert's avatar
Robert
1h

Very well written. Makes you think too about the High Placed in Peru. After all WHO builds cities on mountains ten thousand feet high, and Why? At 65, I never thought that all I had heard and learned in these arenas before Christ in the occult, UFO’s, theosophy, etc would all come so much into play in our End Times. We need to chuck out the “ Late Great Planet Earth”, and Tim LaHaye series of the last generation. We are more than like,y to expect a group of “ alien- princes” coming back to rule through signs, wonders, and AI.

And a big part of the “judgement s”, that we had so thoroughly relegated to just nasty pagan sinners.. will really entail a second intermingling of the “ otherworldly-inter dimensional s” and humans… thereby simply by corrupted DNA, not allowing the future hybrid humans access to God’s heaven, just like before…

Daniel’s 10 toes, are not 10 European Nations.. they are I believe an other worldly council who will exercise divided control over the globe, under one leader.( possibly even a revived Nimrod?… who was part Nephilim)…

That is why the prophecy is part Iron.. part clay.. in Daniel

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
26m

Very well said Sir and thank you for sharing this with us! We Must Not Be Deceived by all the things that are happening—just Remember that the Good Lord is Coming and He Will Always Provide Us with all we need❣️God will not be mocked, He is the King and He is The Creator and He is The JUDGE‼️❤️✝️❤️😻

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