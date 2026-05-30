it started as rain.

just rain. the kind men had seen before. they stood in their doorways and watched it come down. they did not run.

forty days.

the wells filled first. then the low fields. then the roads where the carts moved. the water came up slow at first, the way the worst things always come. patient. certain. in no hurry.

by the second week the valleys were gone.

and the giants ran.

picture it. men of renown. the ones whose names were sung. the ones who stood a head and shoulders above every door they ever stooped through. the ones the spies would remember in another desert, when they came back trembling and said we were in our own sight as grasshoppers. that breed. that blood.

they ran uphill.

they had always been the thing other men ran from. now they climbed the same slopes as the goats, clawing for high ground, lungs burning, the water at their heels like a thing alive. the water did not care how tall they were. the water did not care whose son they were. it took the small first and then it took the mighty, and the mighty screamed the same as the small when it closed over their mouths.

there were giants in the earth in those days.

then there were not.

the flood found the flesh. all of it. every cubit of bone and muscle the watchers had bred into the daughters of men. the corrupt blood went grey and floated and then it sank, and the world was rinsed down to eight souls and a boat full of breathing things.

clean.

that is what the children are taught. the rainbow. the dove. the dry ground. a sweet story for the felt board.

but read it slow.

the water rose fifteen cubits above the mountains. it covered the cedars and the eagles’ nests and the highest crag a man ever set his foot on. it covered everything that had a face.

it did not cover everything that had a will.

the flesh was the body. the flesh was never the source. something came down before the giants were ever born. something that wore no flesh of its own, something that came in unto the daughters of men and walked away while their sons drowned. the waters could reach a body. the waters could not reach what had no body to drown.

so where did it go.

it did not go away. it went up. higher than the giants climbed. higher than the cedars. to the place no flood was ever sent to touch. the high places. the seats above the seats. the architecture behind the thrones, where it has sat ever since, dry-shod and patient, watching the small and the mighty alike.

we wrestle not against flesh and blood.

paul knew. centuries after the ark settled in the mountains of Ararat, after the bones had long turned to chalk under the new green grass, he wrote it plain. against principalities. against powers. against spiritual wickedness in high places. he did not write it as history. he wrote it to the living. present tense. still going.

the war did not end at Ararat.

the war changed register.

they renamed the thing, of course. took the old English word, giants, the word that warns, the word a child understands, and swapped it for something foreign and soft. a curiosity. a riddle for podcasts. a hybrid. a mystery for men in chairs to discuss.

a thing you discuss does not frighten you.

that is the whole trick. you cannot fear what you have filed under interesting.

and now the world is whispering it again. leaning in. trading the strange word back and forth like it is news. like it is new.

it is not new.

as the days of Noe were.

look up from the felt board. look at the high seats. the same will sits there that watched the water take the giants and never felt a drop. it has had a long time to learn patience. it knows the rain looks like rain. it knows men stand in their doorways and watch it come and do not run.

the flood drowned the flesh.

it left the high places dry.

and the watchers have not come down.

the rain is falling again.

you are standing in the doorway.

send this to the man who is still watching it come down.

Share