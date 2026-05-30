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Go Forth and Conquer's avatar
Go Forth and Conquer
3h

There definitely is a time and place, as addressed by the weaning. But I agree that too many people are on milk; not enough are on meat. Great post! Hey, I'd still raise my kids on veggietales honestly.

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Michael Gilbert's avatar
Michael Gilbert
2h

I find your whole premise built on a series of faulty assumptions and the tone of this article to be condescending. The Meat of the word was never intended for children and the singing vegetables were never intended for the spiritually mature. Each has its place and it's purpose in bringing believers into a closer relationship with Jesus. To assume that we are all stuck, "caged", and left ignorant and that you are the only enlightened one capable of healing our blindness shows a great degree of hubris on your part.

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