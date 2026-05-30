A tomato taught you the Bible.

A cucumber sang you the Psalms. A gourd did the voices. You learned the stories of the living God from produce with googly eyes — and somewhere along the way, you decided that was enough.

It was never supposed to be enough.

It was milk. Baby food. The pre-chewed, pureed, spit-it-back-out mush you spoon into a creature with no teeth.

And you’re a grown-up now. Still in the high chair. Still being fed.

Look at how you read the book.

A verse a day, pushed to your phone like a fortune cookie. A devotional that quotes half a sentence and leaves out the part that would scar you. A yellow highlighter that only ever finds the soft verses — “I know the thoughts that I think toward you” — and never the verses on either side of it.

You have a Bible app with a streak counter. You have never once read the thing cover to cover.

You collect the comfortable parts. You skip the rest.

That’s not reading the Bible. That’s grazing the salad bar and calling it the feast.

MILK AND MEAT

Paul saw this coming two thousand years ago.

“I have fed you with milk, and not with meat: for hitherto ye were not able to bear it, neither yet now are ye able.” — 1 Corinthians 3:2

Not able. Grown men and women sitting in a pew for thirty years, still unable to chew what God actually wrote.

Because nobody ever weaned them.

“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine... and they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.” — 2 Timothy 4:3-4

Fables. Cartoons. Talking vegetables.

He named it before the screen was ever built.

Read the actual book, and it will frighten you.

A God who is a consuming fire. Swords. Plagues. Cities turned to ash. Men struck dead at the altar for offering the wrong fire. A Lamb that breaks the seals while the sky rolls back like a scroll.

It is not safe. It was never safe. It is the most dangerous book ever put in human hands — and they gave you the coloring-book edition and called it the whole counsel of God.

You can’t stomach the real thing now. That is not an accident.

The cartoon was the cage.

You were kept on pablum on purpose. Kept small on purpose. A man who never reads past the nice verses never becomes a threat to the dark.

And that soft, smiling, harmless little faith they raised you on? It has a name.

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11

Put the tomato down.

Open the book that scares you.

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THE STRONG DELUSION — The chapters they never let you read. The realities the verse-of-the-day app skips and the felt board left out. Bible. Strong meat. No googly eyes. $9.

→ deadhidden.org/store/the-strong-delusion