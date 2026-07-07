Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Amanda Keck's avatar
Amanda Keck
2h

Which newer bibles say lileth?

None of my newer versions do.

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Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
25m

The Hebrew word is liyliyth - "Lilith" - a word probably borrowed from Babylonian, which means 'night monster' or 'screech monster' or 'night-hag' or possibly 'screech owl'. It is in line with the description of the land as barren and blasted (by God), with only a few birds living there. The whole chapter is an explanation of what happens after God judges the nations (in this case, Edom). It becomes the Land of Nothing (v. 12).

Contrast that with the Highway of Holiness (in the very next chapter of Isaiah) - where the wilderness and the wasteland rejoice and burst forth with life. And the people of God are blessed on this highway - nothing evil will be on it. Chapter 35 is one of my favorites in all the Bible.

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