Hit the heart. Restack it.

Rome didn’t invent crucifixion until the 6th century BC.

The Persians did it first. Then the Carthaginians. Then, Rome adopted it and turned it into an art form of suffering.

David wrote Psalm 22 around 1000 BC.

Four hundred years before any civilization on earth strung a man up on wood and drove nails through his limbs, a shepherd king in Israel sat down and described it in clinical detail.

Not in vague terms. Not in loose metaphors. In the kind of language that reads like an autopsy report written before the body was born.

I am poured out like water, and all my bones are out of joint: my heart is like wax; it is melted in the midst of my bowels. (Psalm 22:14)

Poured out like water. That’s hypovolemic shock. The body losing so much blood and fluid that the cardiovascular system collapses.

Bones out of joint. That’s what happens when you hang from nails driven through your wrists. The shoulders dislocate. The elbows separate. Gravity does the rest.

Heart melted like wax. In 1986, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study on the physical death of Jesus Christ. Their conclusion: the combination of flogging and crucifixion caused pericardial effusion, fluid surrounding the heart. The heart, in medical terms, drowns.

David didn’t have a medical degree. David didn’t know what pericardial effusion was. David lived in tents and killed bears with his hands.

But he described it perfectly.

My strength is dried up like a potsherd; and my tongue cleaveth to my jaws; and thou hast brought me into the dust of death. (Psalm 22:15)

Tongue stuck to the roof of his mouth. Severe dehydration. The kind that happens when you’ve been sweating blood in a garden, flogged until your bones show, marched through a city carrying your own execution device, and hung in the sun for six hours.

I thirst. (John 19:28)

Jesus said two words from the cross that matched what David wrote a millennium earlier. Two words.

For dogs have compassed me: the assembly of the wicked have inclosed me: they pierced my hands and my feet. (Psalm 22:16)

Read that again.

They pierced my hands and my feet.

This was written in a culture that executed people by stoning. Not nailing. Stoning. The Jews threw rocks at you until you died. That was the method. That was what David knew. That was the only form of capital punishment in Israelite law.

David had never seen a crucifixion. Had never heard of one. Had no frame of reference for a death that involved piercing hands and feet.

And he wrote it anyway.

Because God dictated it.

I may tell all my bones: they look and stare upon me. (Psalm 22:17)

His bones visible through the skin. That’s what a Roman scourging does. The flagrum, a short whip with metal balls and bone fragments woven into the leather, strips the flesh from the back in layers. Muscle exposed. Ribs visible. The Bible says He was so disfigured He didn’t look human anymore.

His visage was so marred more than any man, and his form more than the sons of men. (Isaiah 52:14)

They stared at His bones. They gawked at a body that had been destroyed so completely the crowd couldn’t look away.

They part my garments among them, and cast lots upon my vesture. (Psalm 22:18)

Garments divided. Lots cast.

Four soldiers. One coat. No seam. Woven from the top throughout, one piece.

Let us not rend it, but cast lots for it, whose it shall be. (John 19:24)

John, standing at the foot of the cross, watched Roman soldiers throw dice for a dead man’s clothes. And he wrote: *that the scripture might be fulfilled.*

The scripture. Psalm 22:18. Written a thousand years before those dice hit the ground.

Here’s what your Bible says that most people skip right past.

My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me? (Psalm 22:1)

Jesus quoted that from the cross. Matthew 27:46. Word for word.

He wasn’t crying out in despair. He was pointing to Psalm 22. He was telling every person within earshot: go read it. Everything happening to me right now was written down a thousand years ago. This isn’t chaos. This isn’t a mistake. This is the plan.

He used His dying breath to preach a sermon that referenced a psalm.

But here’s the part that will wreck you if you let it.

But I am a worm, and no man; a reproach of men, and despised of the people. (Psalm 22:6)

God called Himself a worm.

The one who spoke light into existence. The one who drew the boundaries of the ocean with His finger. The one who breathed into dirt and made Adam walk.

He said: I am a worm.

Because that’s what they made Him. The religious leaders. The priests. The Pharisees. The Sadducees. The same people who memorized the Torah and tithed their mint and cummin and made long prayers in the marketplace.

The people who should have known exactly who He was, because their own scriptures told them, were the dogs that compassed Him.

The religious crowd killed God and called it righteousness.

And then Psalm 22 does something nobody expects.

It turns.

The suffering stops. The mocking stops. The bones and the blood and the dice and the dogs. All of it stops. And David writes this:

All the ends of the world shall remember and turn unto the LORD: and all the kindreds of the nations shall worship before thee. (Psalm 22:27)

They shall come, and shall declare his righteousness unto a people that shall be born, that he hath done this. (Psalm 22:31)

A people that shall be born.

That’s you. You weren’t alive when the nails went in. You weren’t there when the soldiers cast lots. You weren’t standing in the crowd when they laughed Him to scorn.

But you were the reason He stayed on the cross.

He could have come down. He could have called twelve legions of angels and ended every last one of them. He had the power. He had the authority. He had every right.

He stayed.

Because a thousand years before the nails, David wrote that a people not yet born would declare what He had done.

And here you are. Declaring it.

This is Holy Week. The week the most detailed prophecy in the Old Testament was fulfilled in real time by a God who became a worm so that men who were worms could become sons.

Open your Bible. Read Psalm 22. All thirty-one verses. Out loud. Slowly.

And ask yourself one question:

If God wrote the details of His own death a thousand years in advance and then walked into it on purpose, what does that say about the plan He has for the thing you’re going through right now?

He’s not making it up as He goes.

He never was.

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Forward this to someone who thinks the Bible is a book of fairy tales. Then sit back and watch them try to explain Psalm 22.