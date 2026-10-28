Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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He Is Nearby's avatar
He Is Nearby
4h

Hidden, this was so beautiful. Cuts right through me. Thank you for writing it. And thank you Jesus. I love you so much.

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Tiny Notes from the Bible's avatar
Tiny Notes from the Bible
4h

Yes God dictated it and David wrote. Probably the Lord even showed David a vision. Whatever it was,our Saviour had planned every single detail of His life and purpose on earth. Yes He does the same in our lives too. Sometimes it's really hard to comprehend the very fact that even before we were conceived in the womb of our mother we were conceived in His thoughts and He wrote it all about us in His book. Psalmist says of this in Psalm

Psalms 139:16

Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.

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