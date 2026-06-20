Bible mockers shrink the old world before they mock the ark.

That is the trick.

They picture Noah as a little old man in a robe, tapping boards together in a normal world with normal men and normal measurements, while God asks him to build a floating zoo with hand tools.

Then they laugh at the math.

The laugh only works after they have already edited the Bible.

A friend of mine has a way of asking the question that ruins the cartoon.

Not how big was Noah's ark.

How big was Noah's cubit?

That question sounds funny until you open Genesis 6 and remember where you are standing.

You are not standing in a modern classroom.

You are not standing in a children's book.

You are standing in the old world.

The world before the flood.

The world where God says this:

There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown. (Genesis 6:4)

Read the first half again.

There were giants in the earth in those days.

Not in fairy tales.

Not in pagan memory only.

In the earth.

In those days.

The ark was built in those days.

So when a man today says, "One man and his boys could never build a boat that big," he is smuggling in a world the Bible did not give him.

He imagines small men because he needs a small ark.

He needs a small ark because he needs the flood to look stupid.

He needs the flood to look stupid because the real story is unbearable.

God gave Noah dimensions.

Three hundred cubits long.

Fifty cubits wide.

Thirty cubits high.

The modern mind hears "cubit" and quietly imports its own ruler. It makes the man small, makes the measurement small, makes the ark small, then calls the text impossible.

But the Bible does not owe your ruler an apology.

The old world was not your world.

That is the part every polite lesson tries to hide.

Noah was not building a bathtub toy.

He was building a witness.

Every board preached.

Every measurement preached.

Every animal walking up that ramp preached.

Every neighbor who heard the hammer and kept laughing heard a sermon with nails in it.

The terror of Noah's Ark is not only that the waters came.

The terror is that the door shut.

For years, the ark stood in front of them as mercy with edges.

Then one day it stopped being an invitation.

It became a wall.

That is why they hate the story.

Not because the math is hard.

Not because the dimensions are impossible.

Not because nobody can imagine animals on a ship.

They hate Noah because Noah means God warns before He judges.

They hate the ark because the ark means mercy has a deadline.

They hate the door because one day God Himself shuts it.

So yes, ask the cubit question.

Ask why the modern world has to make the old world tiny before it can mock it.

Ask why Genesis 6 is treated like poetry the moment it gets uncomfortable.

Ask why the giants can be folklore, museum rumors, tribal memory, ancient myth, and archaeological embarrassment everywhere except the verse where God names them.

Then read the chapter without flinching.

That is the whole reason I built Plain Bible 2.0.

No seminary fog. No softening the strange parts. No cartoon Bible.

GET PLAIN BIBLE 2.0

The Bible did not give you a toy boat.

It gave you an ark.

It gave you a door.

It gave you a world that laughed until the rain started.

Adam

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