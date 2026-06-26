For most of church history, the most dangerous book you could own was a Bible written in words you could actually read.

In 1536, they strangled William Tyndale and burned his body at the stake. His crime was not murder or theft. He had put the Bible into plain English so a farm boy could read it without a priest standing between him and the page. Wycliffe came before him, and after he was dead, they dug up his bones and burned those too. Whole church councils made it a crime for ordinary people to own the Scriptures in their own tongue.

The verses they skip, in your inbox every week.

Stop and ask why. Why spill that much blood to keep one book out of common hands? Because a person who can read it for themselves cannot be managed by a person who tells them what it says.

The fires are out now. The leash just got quieter. There is still one verse they reach for to keep the cover shut on you. “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.” See, they say. You are not qualified. Leave it to the professionals.

Read the very next breath. “For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” Peter is not locking the book. He is telling you where it came from. It did not rise out of one man’s private opinion. It came down from God. The verse is about the origin of Scripture, not a chain on your hands.

And the people God praised were the ones who refused to take the preacher’s word for it. The Bereans heard the apostle Paul himself and still went home and “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” Heaven did not call that arrogance. It called it noble.

You do not need a priest standing between you and the page.

Burn Off The Fog

Men were burned so this book could sit open on your table in words you understand. And somewhere along the way you were convinced that you are the one person not qualified to read it. That is the oldest trick in the building.

You do not need permission. You need a way through the parts that made you quit.

I took the verses that get twisted and the passages where people give up, and I laid each one open in plain words. No seminary fog. The kind of help they once burned men for.

The passages where people quit, laid open.

Read It Yourself

Send this to someone who was told they could not read it.

Share