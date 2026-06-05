On May 29, the most prominent Catholic exorcist in Washington said the quiet part out loud. Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, a former Air Force intelligence officer who spent a career casting out the things most clergy pretend aren't real — looked at the UFO conversation swallowing the culture and called most of it demonic. Not as metaphor, not as a careful teaching moment. Demons, wearing lights in the sky.

Five days later the cardinal removed him.

Now hear me, because I know how this reads: I'm no defender of Rome. I don't take my theology from its councils and I'm not about to start over one headline. But that's exactly why this one is worth your attention. This wasn't an outsider getting silenced by his enemies. It was a man his own institution hand-picked to deal with demons, who pointed at one and named it, and that same institution couldn't get him out the door fast enough. When a system removes its own watchman for doing the one job it handed him, stop and look hard at what he saw.

Sit with the speed of it, too. A man can give his life to deliverance, write the book on it, get tolerated for years, right up to the second he points at the thing everyone is already staring at and says the word aloud. Then the floor opens under him. They didn't move him for being wrong. They moved him for being early.

Because something is being staged, and if you've got eyes you can feel the choreography. The Pentagon releases its files on a schedule. There's a hearing parked on June 9 where approved whistleblowers will say approved things into approved microphones. Spielberg is making the movie. The whole machine is walking the public toward a "revelation," and the revelation already has its shape pre-cut: we were never alone, we never were, and the old book that told you otherwise was small and frightened and behind the times.

Paul mapped this without ever seeing a saucer. He didn't need the hardware — he had the mechanism cold. A strong delusion, sent, believed by people who "received not the love of the truth." Not a lie you trip over in the dark. A lie handed to you by serious men in good suits, the kind some part of you is already reaching out to take.

Here's where it stops being a UFO story. The oldest answer to "what are these things" was never going to fall out of a Pentagon folder. It's sitting in a book your own Bible quotes and then quietly leaves on the cutting-room floor. Jude names Enoch outright. Peter points at the same crime — angels who abandoned their station, chained now in darkness for what they did with the daughters of men. The Watchers came down. They mixed what was never meant to mix, and their children carried a name: Nephilim. The flood didn't end that bloodline so much as interrupt it.

Then look at your feed this week. The giants are trending again — diver footage, grainy "finds," the whole Nephilim mythology washing back onto TikTok like it's some fresh aesthetic. It isn't fresh. It's a memory the world keeps half-recovering and never quite manages to hold. The Watchers were the first disclosure. Everything since has just been a rerun with a bigger effects budget.

So when the lights finally come, and the men in suits step to the podium to tell you they were always here and they come in peace, remember who got removed the same week he told you what they actually are.

The veil is thin right now. Make sure it's the right one they're lifting.

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