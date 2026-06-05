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Don Dyer's avatar
Don Dyer
4h

The Bible says that in the last days knowledge will increase. When I was young, I thought that what I had learned would keep me current with the knowledge for my lifetime.Then the twenty first century arrived. Computers that were available to everyone, cellphones, the internet, bringing information to all people. Electronic devices became obsolete in but a few years. Every year, there were advances in technology. Soon, knowledge was doubling every few months. This generation is unprecedented in having so much information.

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Gabriella Hamilton's avatar
Gabriella Hamilton
3h

Truth again

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