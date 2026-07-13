They Didn't Remove Enoch From Your Bible. It Was Never There.
Jude 14. Romans 3:2. Luke 24:44. Three passages. The Enoch story the forbidden-book crowd won't touch.
Smite the heart button. ❤️ Restack it.
There are a lot of videos out there. You've seen at least one.
A guy dressed like indiana jones holds up the Ethiopian Bible and tells you the church removed the Book of Enoch. “It was reserved for such a time as this.” like something from veggie tales. Hey, the Dead Sea Scrolls prove it was real, bro. The secret jewish cabal that controls the world don't want you to read it. Millions of views. Comments full of people who feel lied to.
Brother, Sister…Slow down. There's a problem with the story.
Nobody removed Enoch.
It was never there.
Paul says the oracles of God were committed to the Jews. Romans 3:2. That was their job, to guard the Book. And the Hebrew canon never held Enoch. Not one grungy copy on the shelf.
Jesus quoted Moses. The Psalms. The prophets. He stood up in Luke 24:44 and named the whole shelf…the law, the prophets, and the psalms. Dozens of quotations across the gospels.
Enoch? guess what… none.
“Yo, Adam…But Jude quoted it," somebody says.
He did. One line. And Paul quoted pagan poets three times, a Greek philosopher in Acts 17, a Cretan prophet in Titus, a Greek playwright in First Corinthians. Guess what quoting a thing doesn't make the thing scripture. It never did. A citation is not a canonization. (I like that quote)
And the Dead Sea Scrolls? The same caves held calendars, community rulebooks, war scrolls, and a magic copper scroll, that supposedly list a monte cristo level buried treasure that people are still out there hunting for. (Noones has found it yet, must be protected by bigfoot) Nobody's fighting to put the treasure map in your Bible. Old doesn't mean inspired. Old just means old.
Now here's the part that like a guy in a pink suit and cane on the side of the road on a 110 degree day wake you up… I saw that today.
Ask yourself why does the holy sacred algorithm keep handing you a book Jesus never opened.
There are two answers. One is innocent, mystery sells, and Azazel teaching men to make swords is a better netfilix special than the book of Leviticus.
The other answer nobody says out loud.
A man chasing secret scripture stops reading the one he has. You'll know the Watchers' names and you still won't know what's in Matthew 18. You'll defend a book you've never finished against a Book you've never started. The oldest move isn't burning Bibles. It's handing you a different one.
That question came from a serpent the first time anybody heard it.
Yea, hath God said?
Same question. New amazon movie.
I wrote the whole case out. Seven proofs from the Bible itself that Enoch is not scripture. KJV receipts on every page. It's called NOT ENOCH. And like everything I write — don't trust me. Open your own Bible and check every single one.
Like the shirt says. Bruh. Read your Bible.
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P.S. The buried bible is live and still free get yours today. https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/buried-bible
Excellent. Why do so many yearn for Enoch? For other extra books? Why do they want to suddenly expand the canon? Because they want a comic-book Bible, with actual fights between good and evil, where giant Neffalumps roam around and God has to DO something. It is like a Marvel version of the Bible.
Many years ago, I went to the Holy Land Experience, the Christian Theme Park in Orlando, for a day off from the crazy busy parks. It was not all bad - there was an excellent 'show' about the life and mission of Hosea, and there was a good one-man show about the life of St. Paul. Communion with a silent Jesus was strange (the reading of the Sacramento was on speaker), but the closing of the day was bizarre - a stage show where Satan (dressed like Zorro) attacked a white-robed Jesus and they shadow-boxed to stobe lights and discordant music. I remember leaning over to my friend and saying - "I wonder who wins". That is comic book theology, and that is what many Christians want - partly because they want to participate (to punch a demon or have healing power or to be like Elijah) - and partly because they struggle with just the ministry of the word and prayer (or, as Eugene Peterson called it, 'A Long Obedience in the Same Direction'). Some yearn for more.....excitement. Perhaps Enoch is exciting - I haven't read it