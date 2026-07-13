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Hobie82
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Excellent. Why do so many yearn for Enoch? For other extra books? Why do they want to suddenly expand the canon? Because they want a comic-book Bible, with actual fights between good and evil, where giant Neffalumps roam around and God has to DO something. It is like a Marvel version of the Bible.

Many years ago, I went to the Holy Land Experience, the Christian Theme Park in Orlando, for a day off from the crazy busy parks. It was not all bad - there was an excellent 'show' about the life and mission of Hosea, and there was a good one-man show about the life of St. Paul. Communion with a silent Jesus was strange (the reading of the Sacramento was on speaker), but the closing of the day was bizarre - a stage show where Satan (dressed like Zorro) attacked a white-robed Jesus and they shadow-boxed to stobe lights and discordant music. I remember leaning over to my friend and saying - "I wonder who wins". That is comic book theology, and that is what many Christians want - partly because they want to participate (to punch a demon or have healing power or to be like Elijah) - and partly because they struggle with just the ministry of the word and prayer (or, as Eugene Peterson called it, 'A Long Obedience in the Same Direction'). Some yearn for more.....excitement. Perhaps Enoch is exciting - I haven't read it

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