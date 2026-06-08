The flood was the cleanup.

That is what they taught you.

The earth filled with giants. God looked down and grieved that He made man. So He opened the deep and drowned it. Every lung that breathed outside the Ark.

The water was the reset.

So answer one thing.

If the flood drowned the giants, why did Israel meet them again four hundred years later?

The report that broke a nation

Twelve men went up to spy out the land.

Ten came back white.

Numbers 13:33 — “And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.”

Read it again.

This is after the flood. After the Ark. After the cleanup.

Giants. Plural. Named. Standing in the Promised Land.

The water was supposed to be the end of them.

It was not.

It was never a secret

Go to the front of it.

Genesis 6:4 — “There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that...”

After that.

Four words. Most pulpits walk right past them.

The flood hits in Genesis 7. The giants are on record again in Numbers. Then Deuteronomy. Then Joshua. Then a shepherd boy and a sling.

This is not a theory. It is the plain King James text, in order, refusing to stay quiet.

The iron bed

Deuteronomy 3:11 — “...his bedstead was a bedstead of iron... nine cubits was the length thereof, and four cubits the breadth of it.”

Og. King of Bashan.

Nine cubits. Roughly thirteen feet of bed.

Moses did not write a legend. He wrote a measurement. He told you where the furniture was kept.

They were cut off. They were not all gone.

Joshua 11:21 — Joshua cut the Anakim out of the mountains.

But read verse 22.

Joshua 11:22 — “...only in Gaza, in Gath, and in Ashdod, there remained.”

Only.

In Gath.

Remember that town.

The last famous son

A generation later a giant walks out of Gath.

Goliath. Six cubits and a span. 1 Samuel 17.

The bloodline the flood was supposed to drown. Still standing. Still tall enough to mock an army. Four hundred years after the water dried.

This is not Enoch. This is not a podcast. This is your Bible, read in daylight.

What the giants did to the women

Here is the part the men's-adventure crowd skips.

The giant report did not only scare soldiers.

Numbers 14:1 — “And all the congregation lifted up their voice, and cried; and the people wept that night.”

All of them. The wives. The mothers. The daughters. A whole camp weeping in the dark over the sons of Anak.

Fear is not a male sin. It swept the women too.

But so did faith.

Go to Jericho. Right in the giants' shadow. The men of the city bolt the gates and shake.

One woman does not.

Rahab. Joshua 2:11 — “...for the LORD your God, he is God in heaven above, and in earth beneath.”

The men of Gath bred giants. The men of Jericho hid. A woman in a doomed city believed the report the spies were too afraid to carry.

She lived. Her line runs straight to Christ. (Matthew 1:5)

The giants were never the test.

The report was.

So why were you handed the wrong book?

Here is what happened.

The pulpit went quiet on Genesis 6. Too strange. Too much.

And silence always gets filled.

So the internet dug the giants back up. Good. They are real and they are biblical.

But it handed you the Book of Enoch to read them by.

Enoch is not Scripture. It never was. You do not need it. The giants run through the King James from Genesis to Samuel without one borrowed page.

They sold you a counterfeit map to a real country.

THE STRONG DELUSION — read the giants by the right light

The thing the cover-up actually hid

The giants were never the secret.

The flood did not end them. The pulpit did not explain them. And the book they slid across the table to explain them was the wrong book.

That is the real story.

Not the bones.

The silence that came after.

A word before you go

This piece exists because of a sixteen-pound fighter named Blake. My grandson. He came off oxygen this month. Almost a year old. Still small. Still here.

Out of his fight we built FaithWall.

If the writing fed you, feed it forward.

Stand with FaithWall

If this rattled something loose, send it to one person who still thinks the giants drowned.

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