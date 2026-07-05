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Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
12m

The Hebrew verb is male [mah-lay] or mala, which means to fill, to fulfill, to complete, to consecrate, to bring to fruition, to furnish or to enable, to accomplish, to refresh. Replenish is used for this verb just once in the OT (here), and only in the KJV. "Fill" is the English choice in 38 places. "Ordain" is used 4 times. "Satisfy" is used twice. Jerome used the Latin 'et replete terram' - replenish the earth - but 'fill' or 'complete' would be better in the English.

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SunnyFlower's avatar
SunnyFlower
16m

Older versions say fill.

(BES) Gen 1v28

『²⁸ And God blessed them, saying, Increase and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the seas and flying creatures of heaven, and all the cattle and all the earth, and all the reptiles that creep on the earth.』

(CVB) Gen 1v28

『²⁸ And God blessed them, and sayde vnto them: Growe, and multiplie, and fyll the earth, and subdue it, & haue domynion ouer the fish of the see, and ouer the foules of the ayre, and ouer all the beastes that crepe vpo the earth.』

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