They changed one word so you’d stop asking
It’s still sitting in your King James. Genesis 1:28. Read it slow.
God blessed them and said, be fruitful, and multiply, and REPLENISH the earth.
Replenish.
Not plenish. Replenish.
To fill again. To restock a thing that was full once, then emptied.
You do not tell someone to refill a glass that was never poured. The word only makes sense if something was here before. Full. Then gone.
Your King James left the word standing. Genesis 1:28, right where it always was. But open a modern translation and watch what happens. “Replenish” quietly becomes “fill.” The re is gone. The question it forces is gone with it.
Somebody did not want you asking what the earth was full of the first time.
Because once you ask that, Genesis 1:2 stops reading like a beginning and starts reading like an aftermath. “The earth was without form, and void.” The Hebrew under void is not empty-new. It is closer to ruined. Laid waste.
And that is the part they buried.
What was here before Adam. Why the ground was already ruined when God started over. What the KJV keeps and the modern versions scrub, verse by verse. And why every church you’ve sat in taught you to skip straight past it.
This is where Dead Hidden goes that the pulpit won’t.
Not ready for the guide? At least don’t walk away empty.
Subscribe and I’ll keep pulling up what they buried, one verse at a time.
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The Hebrew verb is male [mah-lay] or mala, which means to fill, to fulfill, to complete, to consecrate, to bring to fruition, to furnish or to enable, to accomplish, to refresh. Replenish is used for this verb just once in the OT (here), and only in the KJV. "Fill" is the English choice in 38 places. "Ordain" is used 4 times. "Satisfy" is used twice. Jerome used the Latin 'et replete terram' - replenish the earth - but 'fill' or 'complete' would be better in the English.
Older versions say fill.
(BES) Gen 1v28
『²⁸ And God blessed them, saying, Increase and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the seas and flying creatures of heaven, and all the cattle and all the earth, and all the reptiles that creep on the earth.』
(CVB) Gen 1v28
『²⁸ And God blessed them, and sayde vnto them: Growe, and multiplie, and fyll the earth, and subdue it, & haue domynion ouer the fish of the see, and ouer the foules of the ayre, and ouer all the beastes that crepe vpo the earth.』