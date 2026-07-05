God blessed them and said, be fruitful, and multiply, and REPLENISH the earth.

Replenish.

Not plenish. Replenish.

To fill again. To restock a thing that was full once, then emptied.

You do not tell someone to refill a glass that was never poured. The word only makes sense if something was here before. Full. Then gone.

Your King James left the word standing. Genesis 1:28, right where it always was. But open a modern translation and watch what happens. “Replenish” quietly becomes “fill.” The re is gone. The question it forces is gone with it.

Somebody did not want you asking what the earth was full of the first time.

Because once you ask that, Genesis 1:2 stops reading like a beginning and starts reading like an aftermath. “The earth was without form, and void.” The Hebrew under void is not empty-new. It is closer to ruined. Laid waste.

And that is the part they buried.

Confusing Things in the Bible

What was here before Adam. Why the ground was already ruined when God started over. What the KJV keeps and the modern versions scrub, verse by verse. And why every church you’ve sat in taught you to skip straight past it.

This is where Dead Hidden goes that the pulpit won’t.

Not ready for the guide? At least don’t walk away empty.

Subscribe and I’ll keep pulling up what they buried, one verse at a time.

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