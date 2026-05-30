Pale skin. Black eyes. Mechanical. Hollow. A photograph from 1907, a ridge on the old Romanian border. He called himself a traveler. Said he was studying mankind. Warned the man behind the camera that humanity “was not ready to understand where we come from.” Then he stepped onto a train route that never existed and was gone.

Tagged #alien. Stamped “for entertainment only.”

A made-up man. Listen to the whisper anyway.

Because you have heard it before. The grey on the table. The ancient astronaut. The visitor who seeded us. The voice that leans in close and says: you’re not ready to know where you came from.

Read it slow. That is not a new message. It is a very old one in a new costume.

Something not human did come down. The Bible filed the report thousands of years ago.

“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.” — Genesis 6:2

They came down. They took. They left offspring in the earth. The feed calls them visitors from another world. Scripture calls them something no hashtag will ever carry.

“And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.” — Jude 6

“For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment.” — 2 Peter 2:4

Not travelers. Not a species. Fallen. Chained. Awaiting a sentence already written.

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THE COUNTERFEIT IS THE POINT

Here is what the enemy is doing while you scroll.

He does not mind you believing in aliens. He minds you opening Genesis 6.

So he hands you the mystery with the serial numbers filed off. A pale man on a train that never ran. A glyph. A grainy documentary at midnight. Anything but the Book that already named him. Keep them gawking at the costume and they will never read the indictment.

“Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:9

Signs. Wonders. Lights in the sky you cannot explain. The con is ancient and the closing line never changes.

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11

The lie is not little grey men.

The lie is that you need a traveler to tell you where you came from.

You don’t. It was written in chapter one.

Stop gawking at the counterfeit your feed hands you.

Open the Book that already told you what came down. And who’s in chains.

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THE STRONG DELUSION — The signs, the wonders, and the lie they are built to sell you. What your feed files under “aliens,” Scripture already filed under judgment. Bible. $9.

FAMILIAR SPIRITS — The voice that whispers secret origins has a name in the Book. It is not “traveler.” Learn it before it leans in close to you. Bible.