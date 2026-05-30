THEY CALL IT ALIEN. GOD CALLED IT FALLEN.
Pale skin. Black eyes. Mechanical. Hollow. A photograph from 1907, a ridge on the old Romanian border. He called himself a traveler. Said he was studying mankind. Warned the man behind the camera that humanity “was not ready to understand where we come from.” Then he stepped onto a train route that never existed and was gone.
Tagged #alien. Stamped “for entertainment only.”
A made-up man. Listen to the whisper anyway.
Because you have heard it before. The grey on the table. The ancient astronaut. The visitor who seeded us. The voice that leans in close and says: you’re not ready to know where you came from.
Read it slow. That is not a new message. It is a very old one in a new costume.
Something not human did come down. The Bible filed the report thousands of years ago.
“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.” — Genesis 6:2
They came down. They took. They left offspring in the earth. The feed calls them visitors from another world. Scripture calls them something no hashtag will ever carry.
“And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.” — Jude 6
“For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment.” — 2 Peter 2:4
Not travelers. Not a species. Fallen. Chained. Awaiting a sentence already written.
THE COUNTERFEIT IS THE POINT
Here is what the enemy is doing while you scroll.
He does not mind you believing in aliens. He minds you opening Genesis 6.
So he hands you the mystery with the serial numbers filed off. A pale man on a train that never ran. A glyph. A grainy documentary at midnight. Anything but the Book that already named him. Keep them gawking at the costume and they will never read the indictment.
“Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:9
Signs. Wonders. Lights in the sky you cannot explain. The con is ancient and the closing line never changes.
“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11
The lie is not little grey men.
The lie is that you need a traveler to tell you where you came from.
You don’t. It was written in chapter one.
Stop gawking at the counterfeit your feed hands you.
Open the Book that already told you what came down. And who’s in chains.
===
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
THE STRONG DELUSION — The signs, the wonders, and the lie they are built to sell you. What your feed files under “aliens,” Scripture already filed under judgment. Bible. $9.
FAMILIAR SPIRITS — The voice that whispers secret origins has a name in the Book. It is not “traveler.” Learn it before it leans in close to you. Bible.
You said it brother‼️💯 Sad how many people have Never heard anything about this and when they Do they WONT believe it because Gee-aliens is So much more entertaining and interesting than the TRUTH of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has come to save the world 🌎 Thank you❣️💥😻
NOT SHOUTING JUST “A STREET SIGN” HERE FOR EMPHISIS
THE EARTH THAT YOU KNOW OF IS FLAT...... NASA IS FAKE... ISS IS FAKE...... ORBITAL MECHANICS & SATILITES ARE FAKE MATHEMATICAL CONTRUCTIONS THAT ONLY WORK ON PAPER NOT IN REALITY....... HOWEVER, ANTI GRAVITY IS REAL... THE COMMING "SPACE SHIPS" WILL BE REAL BUT THEY ARE NOT ALIEN.... THEY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALY LYING & HIDING THE BEST TECH IN PREPARATION FOR THIS COMMING EVENT FOR OVER 50 YEARS...... THEY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALY TEACHING GARBAGE PHYSICS & SCIENCE TO KEEP THE "MONKEYS" STUPID BUT "EDUCATED" ENOUGH TO BE "USEFUL IDIOTS".
[Gravity is a vibration it is simply a Longitudinal/ scaler wave that travels through the plank - aether quantum feild @ 1x10²⁹ x C ……. At that speed it traverses any size universe “instantaniously”. The same type waves also create the pilot wave of the double slit experiment as well as the “non locality” effects of entanglement. Anti-gravity is basically just a fancy noise canceling headphones that produce a wave cancelation counter wave in a local region… no sound wave noise or no gravity …..]
THE AI & ROBOTS ARE MUCH BETTER THEN WHAT THEY SHOW IN MEDIA.
They have been intentionaly showing clunky robots all over the media last several years but that is NOT even close to what they actually have…… they do this so that when these ETs show up everyone will think they “must be” real becsuse we don't have the technology to fake that…They will seem too “life like” & “not from this world”.
They choose these forms because
a) most “common & relatable” - (historicaly seeded)
b) most compatable with what can be faked most realistically
THE BEST MAJIC TRICKS ARE "SET UP" YEARS EVEN DECADES IN ADVANCE....... THATS WHY IT WORKS
[TOTAL IMAGINARY👇 NONSENSE]
• Standard Quantum Mechanics (Copenhagen interpretation): The wavefunction is a mathematical abstraction representing probability amplitudes. It does not describe a physical wave in space but rather the likelihood of finding a particle in a given state. Particles do not have definite positions until measured, and the wavefunction collapses upon observation.
[THIS IS THE REALITY, CORRECT 👇]
• Pilot-Wave Theory: The wavefunction is a real, physical field (the "pilot wave") that exists in configuration space and actively guides particles. Particles always have definite positions and trajectories, determined by the guiding equation, which relates particle velocity to the gradient of the wavefunction's phase. Apparent randomness arises from our ignorance of initial particle positions, not fundamental indeterminacy......pilot-wave theory reproduces all experimental predictions of standard quantum mechanics, it introduces non-locality, meaning the motion of one particle can instantaneously influence others regardless of distance. ........"
FACT: "....You were taught the double slit experiment has two layers. Light is a wave. Observation changes the result. That is the complete story, according to every textbook on the planet.
In 2011, a lab at the University of Toronto traced the actual trajectories of single photons through a double slit interferometer. Eighty paths, reconstructed from forty-one imaging planes, published in the journal Science. Each photon went through one slit. Not both. One. And the interference pattern still appeared. This was named the number one Breakthrough of the Year by Physics World.
It confirmed a prediction made in 1927……”
https://youtu.be/HNgbTWHMqKE?si=fHNOwO7tjYLpTxLd