Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

You said it brother‼️💯 Sad how many people have Never heard anything about this and when they Do they WONT believe it because Gee-aliens is So much more entertaining and interesting than the TRUTH of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has come to save the world 🌎 Thank you❣️💥😻

Reply
Share
Allen Daves's avatar
Allen Daves
3h

NOT SHOUTING JUST “A STREET SIGN” HERE FOR EMPHISIS

THE EARTH THAT YOU KNOW OF IS FLAT...... NASA IS FAKE... ISS IS FAKE...... ORBITAL MECHANICS & SATILITES ARE FAKE MATHEMATICAL CONTRUCTIONS THAT ONLY WORK ON PAPER NOT IN REALITY....... HOWEVER, ANTI GRAVITY IS REAL... THE COMMING "SPACE SHIPS" WILL BE REAL BUT THEY ARE NOT ALIEN.... THEY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALY LYING & HIDING THE BEST TECH IN PREPARATION FOR THIS COMMING EVENT FOR OVER 50 YEARS...... THEY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALY TEACHING GARBAGE PHYSICS & SCIENCE TO KEEP THE "MONKEYS" STUPID BUT "EDUCATED" ENOUGH TO BE "USEFUL IDIOTS".

[Gravity is a vibration it is simply a Longitudinal/ scaler wave that travels through the plank - aether quantum feild @ 1x10²⁹ x C ……. At that speed it traverses any size universe “instantaniously”. The same type waves also create the pilot wave of the double slit experiment as well as the “non locality” effects of entanglement. Anti-gravity is basically just a fancy noise canceling headphones that produce a wave cancelation counter wave in a local region… no sound wave noise or no gravity …..]

THE AI & ROBOTS ARE MUCH BETTER THEN WHAT THEY SHOW IN MEDIA.

They have been intentionaly showing clunky robots all over the media last several years but that is NOT even close to what they actually have…… they do this so that when these ETs show up everyone will think they “must be” real becsuse we don't have the technology to fake that…They will seem too “life like” & “not from this world”.

They choose these forms because

a) most “common & relatable” - (historicaly seeded)

b) most compatable with what can be faked most realistically

THE BEST MAJIC TRICKS ARE "SET UP" YEARS EVEN DECADES IN ADVANCE....... THATS WHY  IT WORKS

[TOTAL IMAGINARY👇 NONSENSE]

• Standard Quantum Mechanics (Copenhagen interpretation): The wavefunction is a mathematical abstraction representing probability amplitudes.  It does not describe a physical wave in space but rather the likelihood of finding a particle in a given state. Particles do not have definite positions until measured, and the wavefunction collapses upon observation.

[THIS IS THE REALITY, CORRECT 👇]

• Pilot-Wave Theory: The wavefunction is a real, physical field (the "pilot wave") that exists in configuration space and actively guides particles.  Particles always have definite positions and trajectories, determined by the guiding equation, which relates particle velocity to the gradient of the wavefunction's phase.  Apparent randomness arises from our ignorance of initial particle positions, not fundamental indeterminacy......pilot-wave theory reproduces all experimental predictions of standard quantum mechanics, it introduces non-locality, meaning the motion of one particle can instantaneously influence others regardless of distance. ........"

FACT: "....You were taught the double slit experiment has two layers. Light is a wave. Observation changes the result. That is the complete story, according to every textbook on the planet.

In 2011, a lab at the University of Toronto traced the actual trajectories of single photons through a double slit interferometer. Eighty paths, reconstructed from forty-one imaging planes, published in the journal Science. Each photon went through one slit. Not both. One. And the interference pattern still appeared. This was named the number one Breakthrough of the Year by Physics World.

It confirmed a prediction made in 1927……”

https://youtu.be/HNgbTWHMqKE?si=fHNOwO7tjYLpTxLd

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AJ Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture