They Brought Games to the Ranch

Tonight on the broadcast: we officially retire the old Down the Rabbit Hole sign on the door and paint Dead Hidden across the studio marquee, then open the declassified sixty-page April 2010 Pentagon file on Skinwalker Ranch in Fort Duchesne, Utah (DOW-UAP-D174). The host voice on this broadcast is a tribute performance.

The same Friday, the Department of War released a report on the silent black triangle that buried a sixty-page file from April 2010 that doesn't track an aircraft at all. Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies prepared "Utah Ranch Investigation" after two deployments to Fort Duchesne, Utah, in March and April 2010 to investigate the property known as Skinwalker Ranch.

Two investigators and two scientists interviewed more than twenty-five local residents in person at their homes within a mile or two of the ranch. The witness list included four local police officers, eleven Native Americans including a shaman, the director of the local Fish and Wildlife office, twelve ranchers, six business owners, and fifteen members of the Mormon Church, ranging in age from fifteen to seventy-seven.

On page 7, the report summarizes what those neighbors reported seeing: "Witnesses have reported unidentified balls of light at close range, daytime sightings of 'dog-like' creatures running on two legs, unnatural animalistic howling/screaming, 'little people', prehistoric-like birds and a maggot which measured about 8 feet long and 2 to 3 feet in diameter."

Eleven separate witnesses described the bipedal dog-like or wolf-like creature standing six to seven feet tall and running at speed on two legs. On page 28, in Figure 8 of the file, one witness took a pen on April 21, 2010, and sketched the black-furred creature he met sitting on its haunches and staring at him, the size of a big man with a pig-like snout covered in fur. He added a detail that anyone who has lived in the country understands immediately: whenever those creatures are present, all the dogs go quiet.

Declassified April 2010 BAASS report (DOW-UAP-D174): Cover (page 1), Report Abstract with the fourth mission objective highlighted (page 7), and witness sketch of the dog-like creature from April 21, 2010 (Figure 8, page 28).

On pages 10 and 11, a family described lying in bed around eleven at night on March 22, 2010 when a stationary growling roar sounded outside the south wall of their house, followed by two human-shaped shadows outside the bedroom window, one eight feet tall and the other nine feet tall. Another witness described waking between three and four in the morning to find a three-foot arm covered in thick black hair, with four ten-inch monkey-like fingers and no thumb, reaching through his bedroom window two feet from his bed.

What did the government's scientists collect for all their equipment? They hung seven Moultrie digital game cameras around the ranch and neighboring property. On April 6, 2010, they hauled six spiderwort plants and six transgenic tobacco plants into the living room and bedroom under grow lights cycled sixteen hours on and eight hours off to serve as radiation biosensors (page 29). They photographed tracks in the snow where two sets of prints merged into one and walked straight through a barbed-wire fence (page 8). And when they sent four hair samples from a red-stained rock on the mesa and from the barbed-wire fence to a genetics lab for mitochondrial DNA sequencing (pages 36 and 37), Sample SU-01 came back Procyon lotor, a common raccoon, and Samples SU-02, SU-03, and SU-04 matched the neighbor's own domestic dog.

They walked out with zero photographs of any creature and zero conclusions.

Then read the fourth bullet point of the official mission abstract on page 7: "To initiate a variety of games, puzzles, and other strategies in order to establish communication with the source/origin of reported anomalies on the ranch property."

That single line should bother you more than anything howling in the sagebrush. Men with security clearances, spectrum analyzers, and clipboards went out to a property full of nocturnal roaring, shapeshifting shadows, and floating orbs of light, and their written objective was to play games and puzzles to establish communication with whatever was out there.

Your Bible already named that impulse and shut the door on it three thousand years ago. Leviticus 19:31 says, "Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the LORD your God." Isaiah 13:21 describes the desolate places where "wild beasts of the desert shall lie there; and their houses shall be full of doleful creatures; and owls shall dwell there, and satyrs shall dance there." And when those things show up as glowing spheres up close instead of beasts in the brush, 2 Corinthians 11:14 already tells you why: "And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light."

King Saul lost his throne and his life for what these contractors tried to do in a cave at Endor with puzzles and potted tobacco plants in Utah. First Chronicles 10:13 says, "So Saul died for his transgression which he committed against the LORD, even against the word of the LORD, which he kept not, and also for asking counsel of one that had a familiar spirit, to enquire of it;" and Isaiah 8:19-20 asks the only question that matters when clever men try to talk to the dark: "And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead? To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them."

You don't need a government task force to sort this out, and you don't bring games into the desert to strike up a conversation with something God told you not to answer. You need a Bible you've actually read.

Leave the puzzles in the bag.

Everything I have written on fallen angels, giants, familiar spirits, and the strong delusion lives at deadhidden.org. Hit the heart, restack this post, and leave a comment below.

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